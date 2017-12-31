WATCH: Man spends free time posing as cop to pull people over and cuff them

Officials caught an Arizona man impersonating a police officer last week when he began stopping and searching people at random, even handcuffing one of them.

The Tucson Police Department posted a video of one of the incidents on Facebook Wednesday and said they responded to a “suspicious activity call” Dec. 19, when the impostor pulled over three different people while pretending to be law enforcement.

According to authorities, the man was posing as an undercover cop and equipped his four-door white sedan with red and blue lights and a dashboard camera. He even carried a handheld scanner on his belt, along with a radio earpiece and a retractable baton. Police are still investigating to find out if the perpetrator stopped more drivers.

The man was arrested and booked in the Pima County Jail and has been charged with impersonating an officer and kidnapping. Additional charges may still be filed, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The suspect’s identity has been withheld, but police posted a video of one of the stop and asked anyone who may have been falsely detained to come forward and contact them.

