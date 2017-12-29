WATCH: Customer goes nuts at Alabama Apple store

A customer flipped out at a Birmingham Apple store at The Summit Thursday night around 6 p.m. after waiting for service for his new cell phone … and Yellowhammer’s social media manager, Trent Baker, caught it on his cell phone.

“He walked in with a new phone that wasn’t working,” Baker said. “After the lady who checked people in to be helped said she couldn’t help him with that situation, he went nuts. She tried talking to the next person in line and he kept stepping in front of that person.”

WATCH: (Warning- profanity)

(What do you think? Ever felt that way at an Apple store?)