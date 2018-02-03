Humane Society CEO resigns, even after board member says HSUS does not investigate sexual harassment

Editor’s note: Wayne Pacelle resigned Friday. “The board named Kitty Block, an attorney who is president of Humane Society’s international affiliate, as acting chief executive,” according to the Washington Post.

A Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) board member is under attack for not wanting to investigate sexual harassment allegations against CEO Wayne Pacelle.

Erika Brunson, 83, came under criticism for defending Pacelle, saying, “The CEO stays and rightfully so … We’re not an association that investigates sexual harassment. We raise funds for animals.”

“Which red-blooded male hasn’t sexually harassed somebody? Women should be able to take care of themselves,” Brunson added, according to The New York Times.

Kierán Suckling‏, the executive director of the Center for Biological Diversity, responded to Brunson’s remarks by calling her response to the possible investigation “disgusting.”

“Dumbfounding, disgusting response by HSUS board member to sexual harassment scandal,” Suckling tweeted.

Dumbfounding, disgusting response by HSUS board member to sexual harrassment scandal: “The CEO stays, and rightfully so.

We’re not an association that

investigates sexual harassment.

We raise funds for animals.” It’s now a board scandal too. https://t.co/fxlVErymWm pic.twitter.com/av8LoFFrBs — Kierán Suckling (@KieranSuckling) February 2, 2018

Pacelle is currently accused of kissing an intern without her consent in 2005, asking an employee for oral sex in 2006, and trying to get a former employee to salsa dance with him in 2012, according to a Thursday report from The Washington Post.

Paul Shapiro, the former Vice President of policy at HSUS is also accused of sexual harassment. He denied the allegations.

Follow Gabrielle on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.