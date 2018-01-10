Hollywood hypocrisy and fakery on display at the Golden Globes

Celebrities from all genres gathered on Sunday evening for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, CA. Many of those celebrities, like Tracee Ellis Ross and Reese Witherspoon, gathered to celebrate the importance of women by promoting the “Time’s Up” agenda set forth by many of the award show attendees.

The notion was for the attendees, both men and women, to wear black in honor of the women who have faced disrespect for decades in the workplace. This was a sign of solidarity between all of those in Hollywood. The “Time’s Up” message, which was displayed on pins that were worn by many of the activists and stars quickly became a hit, along with the national hashtag used across several popular social media platforms.

After winning the Cecile B. DeMille award, Oprah gave what her peers revere as a presidential speech. In closing she said, “So I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say “Me too” again.”

The problem many Americans have with Hollywood is their blatant hypocrisy. They parade around as though they are some of the most well regarded and morally correct activists in the history of Hollywood. We all know that isn’t the case. Where has Oprah been during the entire #MeToo movement? Oprah giving a speech at The Golden Globe Awards is like Donald Trump giving a speech to Fox News viewers. She was speaking to her fan base. Ben Shapiro touched on her hypocrisy during an appearance on “The Story” with Martha MacCallum:

Ben Shapiro obliterates Oprah Winfrey over her "brave" speech at the Golden Globe Awards. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oHRQsvcNHU — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 9, 2018

In an industry that has regarded women as sex symbols since its formation, it is hard to listen to certain individuals from the industry give us their opinion. Celebrities donned “Time’s Up” pins as they walked the red carpet and talked about how much women meant to them. It was painful to watch. Not because of the message, but because many of those speaking about the message have horrid pasts of blatantly disrespecting themselves and women around the country.

It is time for Hollywood to make adjustments. They must cleanse the wrath of disrespect towards women that is contained within Hollywood before attempting to cleanse the minds of others. The #MetToo movement is one of the most powerful movements in recent years, yet Hollywood is ruining it by acting as though they are at the helm. Celebrities aren’t the only ones who face disrespect. Several thousand women face abuse each day. You simply don’t hear about it because they are not a prominent voice in Hollywood. It’s beyond sad.

Rose McGowan, who was one of the first prominent voices throughout the entire movement, tweeted to those in Hollywood exhibiting what she describes as “fakery.”

And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, .@AsiaArgento #RoseArmy https://t.co/9e0938y5sI — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 8, 2018

Rose McGowan is correct. There is no time for fakery.

Instead of working to expose those who are dangerously making advances towards women working in Hollywood, these prominent voices should be lending a voice to the not so powerful that work at everyday jobs in America. Those are the ones who need a voice the most.

The color you wear to an elite awards show makes no difference. True respect towards women in the workplace and the country starts with real change. Real change can begin in Hollywood if they are wise enough.

Sex sells and all of Hollywood understands that. Will they change their methods to match the statements they so highly regard? Will the women of Hollywood continue to star alongside, and work for, the men who are so disrespectful? If they care enough about the movement and what they stand for, will they step aside and expose the real horrors of Hollywood? Only time will tell.

Kyle Morris is a senior at the University of Alabama and a Yellowhammer News contributor. He also writes for The Daily Caller.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris