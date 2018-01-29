BOOM! Alabama excellence at the Grammys

Alabama showed up at the Grammys last night.

— Alabama Shakes took home “Best American Roots Performance” for their rendition of Memphis Minnie’s “Killer Diller Blues.”

— The Blind Boys of Alabama were also nominated for “Best American Roots Performance” for “Let My Mother Live” (which is incredible – listen here).

— Jason Isbell, who hails from Green Hill, Alabama, won “Best American Roots Song” for his song “If We Were Vampires.”

— Isbell also won “Best Americana Album” for his album “The Nashville Sound.”

— Rick Hall, the Muscle Shoals music staple who owned FAME Studios, was remembered among those artists who died in the last year.

— For the full list of winners, click here.