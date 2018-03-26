Newest Stories

3 hours ago

Charlie Daniels, political candidates take the stage at Opp’s 58th annual Rattlesnake Rodeo

OPP — Over the weekend, South Alabama’s Covington County hosted the 58th Rattlesnake Rodeo, an annual event that highlights the Eastern Diamondback rattlesnake billed as one of that area’s leading attractions.

For two days, attendees of this family-oriented occasion held at Opp’s Channell-Lee Stadium were treated to snake races, a buck dancing contest, a greasy pole climb, and the grand finale, which was a concert given by The Charlie Daniels Band.

Given this year’s festivities coincided with the early stages of this year’s state elections, it was a political draw that included visits from Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.


Among the offerings were crafts for kids and vendors offering a variety of foods, including fried rattlesnake.

That delicacy is made possible by a local group called the Trailmasters, which serves the cooked rattlesnake to raise money for its efforts to improve nearby Frank Jackson State Park.

“This is one of our projects every year,” Marvin McCullough of Trailmasters said to Yellowhammer News. “We’ve processed, cooked and served meat. By processing, we no longer clean it. That was done during the Jaycee years, years ago. It now comes from a USDA-certified retailer out of Texas. It comes to us completely frozen. We processed, I believe, over 200 pounds.”

(Image: Fried Rattlesnake offer at the 2018 Rattlesnake Rodeo — Jeff Poor / Yellowhammer News)

McCullough explained that his group works to maintain the walking trails and offer assistance on things like electrical repairs for the state park.

“It’s a bunch of retired people that enjoy donating their time to the community,” he said.

McCullough said that despite the Trailmasters handling the rattlesnake cooking duties, they don’t actually eat it.

“I’ll tell you a secret,” McCullough said. “All the men you see in here that helps prepare it – there’s eight or ten of them – we do not eat it. But we tell everybody the truth. It’s got bone in it. It’s a reptile. I’ve heard all kinds of comments about it. It may taste like chicken. It may taste like frog. I suspect it tastes like rattlesnake.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, a candidate for the GOP nomination in this year’s attorney general race, called it a positive for Opp.

“It’s the remarkable history of the rodeo itself,” he said to Yellowhammer News. “I’m learning a little more about how it got started – very small, interesting assortment of animals over the years they’ve had here. But you know, great event for the community. It brings attention to this area, and I think that’s always a good thing.”

(Image: Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall addresses attendees at the 2018 Rattlesnake Rodeo — Jeff Poor / Yellowhammer News)

Marshall is one of four candidates vying for the GOP nod, which also includes Chess Bedsole, Alice Martin and Troy King.

“I mean, we’re out there – it’s busy,” Marshall added. “It’s nice for me to be able to share the kind of stories I did earlier about remarkable opportunities I have to work with law enforcement and I need to be able to make sure I’m their advocate. There’s a lot of issues we’re dealing with in this state and to be able to talk about those with people it matters to. So, I’m very appreciative for the opportunity I’ve been given and look forward to the opportunity to try to be able to stay there.”

(Image: Kay Ivey talks to attendees at Opp’s Rattlesnake Rodeo — Jeff Poor / Yellowhammer News)

One of the vendors set up for the weekend was former University of Alabama football running back great Sherman Williams, who also had a stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Williams, who was hawking his book “Crimson Cowboy,” said eventgoers had been supportive.

“Rattlesnake Rodeo business has been pretty good,” he said to Yellowhammer. “A lot of people come out and support the organization. Me and David Palmer – we got this organization called the Palmer-Williams group.”

Williams urged anyone interested in his effort to visit the group’s website for more information and praised the city of Opp for hosting the Rattlesnake Rodeo.

(Image: Sherman Williams talks to attendees at Opp’s Rattlesnake Rodeo — Jeff Poor / Yellowhammer News)

“We’re raising funds for our organization,” he said. “People get the book – they support the book. We have a lot of Alabama and Auburn fans out here. They really enjoy the sport of football. It’s a fun book and people like it. The city of Opp putting on this Rattlesnake Rodeo has been a blessing for our organization.”

Covington County Sheriff Dennis Meeks, also a candidate seeking re-election this year, told Yellowhammer News it had been a good year for the annual event and explained it had drawn people from other parts of the country.

“The Rattlesnake Rodeo is the biggest event that Opp puts on every year,” he said. “It’s been going on for 58 years now, and I have been to several of them. It’s a great event. Yesterday was a good day. We had lots of folks come through. But it is a big booster for Opp. It’s unique, too. A lot of people come from all over. I had a couple come through yesterday. They were from Arkansas. A lot of people set the date – they come down here just for it. They’re not just passing through. They actually come for it. It’s fun. Lots of vendors here, lots of good eats.”

He also touted the educational function of the event, which offers attendees information about snakes.

“It has been great weather,” Meeks added. “I’ve been here in years past when it would still be cold – you know, we’d have a cold front come through, or it might be rain or whatever. This weekend, the good Lord shined down on them. We’re having great weather.”

Meeks, however, declined to comment on the ongoing controversy involving the loophole that allows Alabama county sheriffs to pocket excess funds leftover from monies allocated for county jail inmate food when asked.

(Image: Panoramic view of Opp’s Rattlesnake Rodeo — Jeff Poor / Yellowhammer News)

Covington County voters will also have the opportunity to vote on the Republican Party’s nominee for this year’s second congressional district election. Incumbent Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) is among a crowded field of GOP hopefuls that also includes Tommy Amason, Barry Moore, Bobby Bright and Rich Hobson.

Hobson, formerly the administrative director of the Alabama Judicial System and Roy Moore’s 2017 U.S. Senate campaign manager, greeted voters on Sunday and told Yellowhammer News of his ties to Opp.

“The Rattlesnake Rodeo is great, and all the folks out here are very excited and having a good time,” Hobson said. “I’ve been having a great time meeting the folks of Covington County, and proud to say I lived here from 1987-92 and it’s good to see a bunch of old friends and make new friends. Also, my kids were born here, and they turned out pretty good, too. But I’ve just been out here meeting the voters trying to tell people about me. I’m trying to unseat Martha Roby.”

(Image: GOP congressional hopeful Rich Hobson at Opp’s Rattlesnake Rodeo — Jeff Poor / Yellowhammer News)

Hobson offered his thoughts the passage of the omnibus spending bill last week, which criticized Roby for supporting.

“My hopes were up that the president was going to veto it,” Hobson said. “I tell you what – I would have been a ‘no’ vote on that. And I was real surprised that our congressman, the one I’m trying to unseat right now did vote on it.”

“It included half-a-billion dollars to fund Planned Parenthood, and I’m telling you I would never vote for a budget that included any money to pay for abortions,” he added.

During the concert, Charlie Daniels took a moment to offer his thoughts on current events, including his use of social media, specifically Twitter, as a sounding board.

Daniels told the audience he had resisted some of the technological offerings but embraced Twitter. With that, he explained he had gotten some unfavorable responses to his tweets.

“For you folks that call me a redneck and a hillbilly, I got two words: thank you!” he said.

(Image: The Charlie Daniels Band closing with “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” — Jeff Poor / Yellowhammer News)


@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

(Image: Jeff Poor / Yellowhammer News)

16 mins ago

Alabama ministry offers opportunities for families to host Ukrainian orphans

In the 20 years that Tom Benz has been doing orphan ministry in Ukraine, he has built a “bridge of faith” between the Eastern European country and his home in Alabama.

Bridges of Faith, Benz’s Clanton-based ministry, works with orphaned Ukrainian children, helping to facilitate adoptions and cultural exchange programs throughout the year.

The organization is currently looking for families to participate in its Private Hosting program, which will begin June 10. The program offers some of the orphaned children a chance taste Southern culture, faith, and life in a kind and loving home.

Many of the children are social orphans, which means their parents are still living but are unfit to care for them due to addiction, abuse, and other reasons.

“They don’t see how a husband and wife, mother and father are supposed to treat children,” Nancy Hendrix, Bridges of Faith’s Hosting Coordinator, told Yellowhammer News.

Families from Atlanta to Alabama, Iowa, and Tennessee have hosted children in the past.

“A lot of people worry about the language but they understand love. They understand safety,” Hendrix said. “They pick up our English in a couple of weeks.”

Apart from the Private Hosting program, Bridges of Faith also operates a 140-acre retreat center in Billingsley, to which it brings 3o orphans each year.

During their visits, the children experience life in Alabama as host families take them camping and to various educational sites such as the USS Alabama. They also go to Atlanta Braves games and participate in the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, along with both English and Bible lessons.

If you are interested in hosting a child, contact Nancy Hendrix at 205-586-1281

31 mins ago

Local insight must lead in Alabama’s classrooms

As a mother of two young children, I know how important it is that we get it right when it comes to education. I believe decisions about education are best made locally, so throughout my time in Congress, I have worked to implement policies that give local teachers and parents more control over making needed improvements to education for our children.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recently testified before the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education Appropriations Subcommittee, on which I am proud to serve. During the hearing, I had the opportunity to ask Secretary DeVos whether, under her leadership, the Department of Education acknowledges that the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) expressly forbids the coercion of states to adopt certain federal education standards, including Common Core.

Secretary DeVos assured me that she does acknowledge this and that the Department will continue to follow the letter and spirit of the law.

I have championed these anti-coercion measures for several years, and I’m glad to now have a partner leading the Department of Education who will work with us to ensure that Washington won’t force policy agendas into Alabama classrooms.

I appreciate Secretary DeVos for taking the time to review the Department’s priorities with our subcommittee, and I was particularly pleased to hear her response to my question. You know as well as I do that when the federal government manipulates education policy and standards, it ties the hands of school administrators, teachers, and parents in a way that is detrimental to the education of our children. We saw this firsthand in our country when No Child Left Behind (NCLB) was the law of the land and federal officials had too much control over our classrooms.

During the subcommittee hearing, I was also glad to have the opportunity to talk with Secretary DeVos about the importance of Career Technical Education (CTE) programs and ways we can continue to strengthen and improve them. In Alabama, we are fortunate to have a strong network of these programs. As of last year, Alabama’s Community College System had more than 79,000 students enrolled in CTE programs, and 70 Alabama high schools offer CTE courses with nearly 184,960 students enrolled. As our state’s economy continues to grow and add jobs, it is imperative that our students have access to programs that will prepare them to be competitive in our workforce.

It goes without saying that CTE is hugely significant to our state, and I’m pleased Secretary DeVos reaffirmed the Trump Administration’s commitment to supporting these programs all over the country. I am proud to work with the Administration to strengthen CTE, and I will continue to fight to improve our education laws with policies that are more conservative and state-centered. I am confident that local teachers and parents know how to educate the children in their communities better than bureaucrats in Washington, and I will do everything I can in Congress to empower them to be the driving force in our schools.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

46 mins ago

Bad weather hurts search for teen missing off Alabama beach

Poor weather is hindering search efforts for a Wisconsin teenager who went missing while swimming at an Alabama beach.

News outlets report the boy was swimming near Fort Morgan on Sunday when he was pulled under by a rip current. Fog and rough surf forced the U.S. Coast Guard to suspend search efforts Monday.

WALA-TV reports family member identified the missing teenager as Jevon Lemke of Reedsville, Wisconsin, who was vacationing on the Gulf Coast of Alabama.

Authorities searched in boats and by air until dark Sunday, then resumed their efforts at daybreak Monday. But low visibility kept aircraft grounded and the surf caused local firefighters to pull boats equipped with sonar devices from the water.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

Democrats try to nationalize an Alabama State House seat

The “blue wave is coming”, or so Democrats would have you believe. Much like in 2010, Democrats view State House seats as pickup opportunities you never would have envisioned in the years prior.

Tomorrow’s special election for Alabama State District 21 probably isn’t one of those opportunities.

Republican Rex Reynolds is taking on Democrat Terry Jones to see who replaces the late Jim Patterson, a two-term Republican from Huntsville. If Democrats want to win this race, this flier I received from California, of all places, can’t really help:

Why this matters: The 2018 midterms are more than likely going to be a reverse 2010. Democrats will pick up a lot of Republican seats, maybe they take the U.S. House of Representatives, and maybe they flip some state Houses as well. Democrats have been successful in winning a few Republican seats, but more importantly for them, they have been performing well in safe Republican districts.

If they pick those off in November, say “hello” to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. 

The details:

— A recent report by the Brennan Center for Justice, indicated that Democrats need to win by 11 points nationally to take back the House.

— The Democrat lead on the generic ballot for Congressional control has been as big as 15 points, but sits at six points in current polling.

— In 2010, the year of the Tea Party, Republicans held a six point lead on Democrats and took back the House after winning 63 seats.

— In spite of the predictions for a bad year for Republicans nationally, State Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh has predicted Republicans will pick up seats in Alabama.

Dale Jackson hosts a daily radio show from 7-11 a.m. on NewsTalk 770 AM/92.5 FM WVNN and a weekly television show, “Guerrilla Politics,” on WAAY-TV, both in North Alabama. Follow him @TheDaleJackson.

2 hours ago

Birds flock to Alabama’s Dauphin Island for spring migration

The spring bird migration is underway on Alabama’s Dauphin Island, attracting birders from around the nation to see more than 400 species that visit the tourist town, officials said.

Species that have already been spotted on the island include shorebirds, warblers, purple martins and ruby-throated hummingbirds.

The season is expected to peak in mid-April and end in mid-May.

Birding is an important part of the island’s economy, helping merchants’ bottom lines in the resort town’s so-called “shoulder seasons,” when fewer beach-going tourists are in town, Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said.

“With our recent designation by the National Audubon Society as a Globally Significant Important Bird Area, more and more birders are coming to Dauphin Island,” Collier said in a statement.

The Audubon recognition also serves as a reminder of Dauphin Island’s significance to the region’s ecosystem, the mayor added.

“It confirms the important environmental role Dauphin Island plays in the region and why it’s so critical that our barrier island is protected long term,” Collier said. “We provide the habitat that the birds need as they fly north in the spring and south in the fall.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

