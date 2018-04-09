Ceremony set at Google site in northeast Alabama

They just gave $400 million to Planned Parenthood.

So what does our Republican Congress — including a majority of Alabama’s conservative delegation — do about it?

That’s not just an image. It’s the reality of a practice that occurs daily with the full protection, and funding, of our federal government.

Everything else should pale in comparison to the gruesome image of an unborn baby girl resting peacefully in her mother’s womb before a poisoned needle suddenly pierces and then stops her heart, her limbs snipped off and pulled apart, and finally her broken body being thrown into the garbage.

If we conservatives truly believe abortion is what we say it is — the butchering of an unborn person — then ending the practice must be our top priority.

Taxpayer funding for the nation’s top abortion provider was included in that awful $1.3 trillion federal spending package that was recently rushed through Congress.

Some say it was a compromise to fund other priorities and avoid a partial government shutdown. Others say it was a complete betrayal of the promises made by President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress to end funding for Planned Parenthood.

Maybe it was a little of both, but I blame the result on a lack of focus, a blurred sense of proportion between it and other issues, and a general numbing to the decades-long problem of legalized abortion.

Compromise is generally desirable. Our constitution was even designed to force such a thing because the Framers knew it’d be needed to ensure the survivability of a large and diverse republic.

But not all of the time.

Where does one compromise on slavery?

Where does one compromise on women voting?

And where does one compromise on murdering babies?

The answer to these questions has been and will always be crystal clear to those with eyes to see: There can be no compromise.

Yet that’s what our president and our Congress just did, again.

Stalwart conservative Congressmen Mo Brooks of Huntsville and Gary Palmer of Birmingham voted against the massive spending bill. Good for them.

But it was sad to see Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) vote for the thing, along with Republican U.S. Reps. Bradley Byrne of Mobile, Martha Roby of Montgomery, Mike Rodgers of Saks, and Robert Aderholt of Haleyville.

They all had their rationale and justifiable reasons, but again, all pale in comparison to what matters most.

We avoided a government shutdown!

Great, you also gave $400 million to people who murder unborn babies.

We secured millions in funding for projects in Alabama!

Great, you also gave $400 million to people who murder unborn babies.

We funded a wee bit of the border wall!



Great, you also gave $400 million to people who murder unborn babies.

Our lawmakers will face this same issue in a few months. The same people will be clamoring for the same funds. And the same compromises will be suggested.

But will Alabama’s conservative delegation vote the same way?

When signing the bill, the president said, “Never again.”

Let’s hope the Republicans in Congress say the same, or else the voters might.

And the party would deserve it.