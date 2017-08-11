YHRadio: Luther Strange discusses getting endorsed by President Trump with Yellowhammer Radio.

Tuesday night was just a normal night for Luther Strange, then President Trump sent out a tweet that could change the senate race in Alabama. Around 8 PM the President tweeted “Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement!”

Senator Strange joined Scott Chambers and Andrea Tice to discuss the endorsement from Trump and his run to keep his senate seat.

  • ZX123

    Luther Strange is endorsed by Mitch McConnell, a failure. The leader of the Senate who can’t get Obamacare repealed because he wants to “work with the democrats”. He was appointed to fill Session’s seat by our disgraced governor. That’s two strikes against him right off the bat. I don’t think the President knows who his friends are and he should look at the people behind Luther Strange. The President certainly can’t speak for the people of Alabama when it comes to who serves us best. Mo Brooks is endorsed by the Senate Conservatives and the NRA and me, an ordinary Alabamian. When President Trump criticized Jeff Sessions in public and embarrassed him, Strange agreed with his actions. That’s the third strike against Strange and he is OUT.

  • Stumpy

    McConnell is spending millions of dollars to get his toadie, Strange, elected. Look no further than that to see who Strange is. Strange is a Senator representing McConnell, corruption and his own power. We need a Senator that represents us, not Mitch.

    Ditch Mitch. Vote for Mo.

  • Stumpy

    I’m sure that there was one single truthful thing that Strange said in the entire interview.

    Shame on Scott and Andrea for allowing that fluff. You are smart enough to know that Strange could call off the lying dogs of McConnell and Rove anytime he wanted.

    Shame on you for not challenging that and not even asking if he’d ask them to stop lying. Is access worth that much that you’d shred your credibility for it? Because that is what you are doing. Then you have Mo Brooks on and agree at how deceptive and terrible this is, but let Strange completely off the hook. Shameful.

    McConnell has been begging Trump for this for months and we are supposed to believe that Trump just decided out of the blue to do that. B.S. That is a lie and everyone knows it.