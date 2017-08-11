YHRadio: Luther Strange discusses getting endorsed by President Trump with Yellowhammer Radio.

Tuesday night was just a normal night for Luther Strange, then President Trump sent out a tweet that could change the senate race in Alabama. Around 8 PM the President tweeted “Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement!”

Senator Strange joined Scott Chambers and Andrea Tice to discuss the endorsement from Trump and his run to keep his senate seat.

