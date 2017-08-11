YHRadio: From Australia to Alabama, Mary Maxwell talks to Yellowhammer Radio about her run for Jeff Sessions former senate seat.

When Mary Maxwell heard about the special senate election in Alabama, she booked a flight on Qantas Airlines. One day after her arrival from Australia, she qualified to run for the U.S. Senate. Maxwell is traveling Alabama on Greyhound Bus to spread her message. Her campaign is self funded and says she hasn’t taken money from any outside sources. She describes herself as a states rights maniac. Maxwell holds a masters degree from Johns Hopkins, and a PhD and LLB from University of Adelaide in Australia.

Maxwell sat down with Scott Chambers and Andrea Tice of Yellowhammer Radio to discuss her unique run for the U.S. Senate. www.MaxwellforSenate.com

