PAC Supporting Roy Moore Launches New Ads

Yesterday, Yellowhammer reported that a new ad was launched citing President Trump’s endorsement of Luther Strange in the primary run-off for the U.S. Senate, as well as the support of the NRA and National Right to Life. The ad said Strange is supporting the President’s agenda and said that starts with “draining the Washington swamp.”

Today, Roy Moore’s camp answered. In a press release, a Washington, D.C.-based PAC, Great America Alliance, which describes itself as “the leading issue advocacy organization supporting the agenda of President Donald Trump” announced its “support for Judge Roy Moore in the Alabama run-off election on September 26th.”

In doing so, the PAC is launching two ads targeting Strange, saying he’s part of the D.C. swamp, particularly associating him with Mitch McConnel.

The group’s media advisory said “The Alliance is launching two new ads as part of a statewide digital campaign to bolster the surging candidacy of Judge Roy Moore. The Alliance is also planning to barnstorm the state with a bus tour the final weekend of campaign, featuring high profile conservatives to rally grassroots support for Judge Moore.”

Moore has endorsement of James Dobson, Chuck Norris, and Duck Dynasty icon Phil Robertson, to name a few.

View the PAC’s new ads below: