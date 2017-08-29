Opelika’s Randy Price Will Run for Alabama Senate

Randy Price, a businessman and farmer from Opelika, has announced his candidacy for the Alabama Senate District 13. The district represents portions of Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Lee, and Randolph counties. Price announced his candidacy in Heflin on Monday as he travelled the district to speak with voters and hear their concerns.

A small business owner at heart, Price has spent 30 years raising cattle on his family’s farm in Opelika, running his own construction company, and operating a commercial trucking company. Price says he is tired of Montgomery politicians’ “games and the messes they create.” Price’s platforms rests on the fact that he is a “pro-life Christian conservative, no nonsense businessman, second amendment defender, and lifelong small government republican.” In his candidacy announcement on Facebook, Price outlined the issues that he believes face his district. “Hard working families deserve to have someone that will fight for them; cutting the wasteful spending, fighting against new taxes, improving roads and infrastructure, and making sure our children receive the best education possible.”

According to the Opelika-Auburn News, Price’s stop in his hometown was short and sweet. He spoke for 10 minutes, “touching on workforce development and ensuring school teachers have the supplies they need to do their jobs.”

Price’s wife of 39 years, Oline, is also the Lee County Revenue Commissioner. They are the fourth generation to live on the family farm in Opelika. Price is a father to two sons and a grandfather to a beautiful granddaughter.