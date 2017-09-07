Ivey Officially Declares For 2018 Governor’s Race

In a long-expected move, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey officially announced her run for governor this morning, following a month of fundraising in which she broke the million-dollar mark.

Ivey, 72, was elected Lt. Governor in the previous cycle and became the state’s chief executive when her predecessor, Robert Bentley, resigned in disgrace last April.

'I'm sorry': Robert Bentley apologizes and resigns following arrest, looming impeachment

In recent weeks, her intentions became clear as she’s built momentum for today’s official announcement.

In her statement, Ivey said:

“Four months ago, I was sworn in as the 54th Governor of the State of Alabamahere hasn’t been a more humbling moment in my life…I took over at one of that darkest times in our state’s memory. I’m proud to say we’ve steadied the ship. Now it’s time to steer it to continued conservative progress and prosperity.”

Ivey made her declaration official on the heels of yesterday’s official announcement by Bill Hightower, and the incumbent Governor will face competition from a host of formidable candidates in the 2018 Republican primary.

One of those candidates, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, issued a press release on the heels of Ivey’s announcement saying, “I welcome Governor Ivey to the discussions we have been having over the last few months – conversations about jobs, infrastructure, and education. Since I announced in April my intention to run for governor, I’ve traveled the state and shared my plan on how to improve job creation and recruitment statewide, what it takes to make better infrastructure investments, and how to create an education system that will power job growth for the next generation of students.”