Ginny Shaver Announces Candidacy for State House District 39

On Saturday, Ginny Shaver, a lifelong conservative Republican and community activist, announced her candidacy for the Alabama House of Representatives District 39. District 39 includes all of Cherokee County, the city of Piedmont in Calhoun County, and portions of Dekalb and Cleburne Counties. Shaver made the announcement in her hometown of Leesburg Day in front of friends and family.

In a news release from her campaign, Shaver stated:

“After devoting my life to supporting my husband, raising our children, and working in the public and private sector, I now feel the time has come for me to use my experience and leadership ability to represent the interests of the people of District 39. I’m proud to be a 5th generation Alabamian, and District 39 has been our home for the past 34 years. During that time our regional political landscape has transformed to a solid conservative majority and our representation should reflect that change. President Trump was elected because people are tired of political insiders and special interests in all levels of government. That is why I must step forward now and give the voters a clear choice and an opportunity to elect one of the people, for the people .”

Shaver states her belief that any representative should consider how every piece of legislation will affect the constituents in their district. Her top priorities are job creation and support for education.

Shaver points to her strong background in community service. She is president of the Cherokee County Republican Women and Vice-Chair of the Cherokee County Republican Executive Committee. She was also recently appointed to the Cherokee County Industrial Development Board and previously worked with the Gadsden Airport Authority. She is also a Certified Municipal Clerk and is currently working for the city of Gadsden.

Shaver has been married to her husband Jeff for 36 years. They have three adult children: Jake, Jennilee, and Harry. Ginny and Jeff are members of Tates Chapel Baptist Church.

For more information on Shaver’s platform and campaign, be sure to visit her Facebook page.