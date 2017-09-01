Business Council of Alabama Endorses Luther Strange

The Business Council of Alabama issued a press release today announcing its endorsement of Luther Strange in the special primary election runoff for the U.S. Senate.

“The Business Council of Alabama is proud to endorse U.S. Sen. Luther Strange in his bid to continue to serve the people of Alabama in the United States Senate,” said BCA Chairman Jeff Coleman, president and chief executive officer of Coleman Worldwide Moving. “Sen. Strange has built his reputation on being a tireless advocate for the growth and progress of the state of Alabama. The Business Council of Alabama believes Luther Strange has the experience and proven leadership needed in the halls of Congress.” “The Business Council of Alabama believes that U.S. Sen. Luther Strange is the right person to succeed Jeff Sessions in the United States Senate,” said BCA First Vice Chairman Perry Hand, chairman and chief executive officer of Volkert, Inc. “With a proven track record of battling federal overreach along with his extensive background in business and economic development, Sen. Strange is who Alabama needs in Washington at this critical time.”

Strange was appointed to the United States Senate in February 2017 and is in the run-off for the Republication nomination against former Judge Ry Moore. That runoff election is slated for September 26th.

The BCA is a non-partisan, statewide business association “representing the interests and concerns of nearly 1 million working Alabamians through its member companies and its partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama. The BCA is Alabama’s exclusive affiliate to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers.”