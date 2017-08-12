Bubba Bussey Endorses Luther Strange for U.S. Senate

  • on August 12, 2017 at 9:18 am CDT

Bubba Bussey (right) with the 6′-9″ Luther Strange

Bill “Bubba” Bussey of the Rick & Bubba Show endorsed Luther Strange this morning on Twitter, stating:

­­­“There are several quality candidates, but I’m supporting my long-time friend Luther Strange.”

Bubba took the time to speak with Yellowhammer this morning to explain the reasons for his endorsement.

“As I said on Twitter, first and foremost, Luther’s a long-time friend,” Bubba said. “But here’s what I want folks to understand: a lot of people have asked for my opinion on this Senate race, so I’m simply stating my support of the man personally I think will most effectively serve the people of Alabama. I don’t tell people how to vote, and I respect everyone’s opinion to make their mind.”

“With that said, there are several quality candidates, but I’ve known Luther personally, and right now I believe he’s the best candidate to help move the Trump agenda forward, just as Donald Trump himself has stated. If we’re supporting the Trump agenda, we need to give the President who he wants to fill that Senate seat.”

When I asked Bussey for some examples of things Strange has done for Alabama he said,

“Two that immediately come to mind: Luther fought BP and won a huge settlement for our state, and he took on the EPA and the Obama administration and kept them from instituting all of their overreaching, job-killing mandates.”

Bussey went on to say that there are two pink elephants in the room concerning Luther Strange.

“The first is the so-called cloud around the Bentley appointment,” he explained. “I understand that it’s easy to draw a hasty conclusion but the facts don’t support that conclusion. I would simply point people to your article of August 1st, which tells both sides of the story in an unbiased way. When people see the timeline and read Luther’s responses, I think they will see that issue is not as cut and dry and his opponents want to make it.”

“The second issue is that Luther’s opponents have tried to frame him as the Washington insider. The truth is, Luther’s only been there a few months. Look, Mo Brooks has served his district well for a long time, so I am not against Mo in any way. But if the argument is over who the career politician is, Mo has been there for a very long time, not Luther.”

Bussey and I also discussed his thoughts on Roy Moore.

“I’m an acquaintance or Roy, way back to our Gadsden days. I think he’s an honorable man who has served the country well. In fact, I’ve voted for him every single time he’s run as a judge, and I think he’d be great on the 4th Circuit of Appeals. I simply think Luther Strange is the best fit for that position as a United States Senator.”

In conclusion, Bubba said,

“Finally, I want to say that Rick and I have not historically endorsed candidates in primaries. But Rick did so with Gary Palmer because of their close personal friendship, and I’m doing so with Luther because of my close personal friendship with him and because of all I’ve seen him accomplish. There’s no doubt in my mind Luther Strange is the best man for the job.”

  • That guy.

    Friendship over character, I guess? Very disappointing that Bubba would endorse such a corrupt candidate. Mitch would be proud to know the GOP establishment still has the support of Rick & Bubba.

  • Dale Jackson

    ‪If you read Bubba’s statement, it sounds more like “we are friends, so I’m doing him a solid. Also, he’s tall.”‬

    • That guy.

      No kidding.

      “There are several quality candidates, but I’m supporting my long-time friend Luther Strange.”

      Ok, then why not pick one of the quality candidates that don’t have a cloud of corruption (and McConnell PAC money) hanging over their heads?

    • Stumpy

      I’ve got plenty of friends i wouldn’t want anywhere near the Senate. Friend or not, Strange is still a lying corrupt D.C. insider and a puppet of “Turtle” McConnell.

  • Johnny Davis

    I wonder how much money Bubba got?

  • Johnny Davis

    Bubba said it would be great to have Roy Moore on the 4th Circuit besides that be a backhanded compliment since Moore is running for Senate. Its the 11th Circuit which includes Alabama. Proving the man doesn’t know what he is talking about.

  • Derrick Patrick Stewart

    Meh, is the equivalent of asking a clown who they endorse.

  • Stumpy

    A Washington Insider isn’t how long someone has been in Washington, it is how welded they are to the elitist power structure. Strange spent 20 years as a D.C. lobbyist. That’s as insider as it gets. Strange made a good living off of getting politics greased up to support his specific clients, not the public good. Now Strange is the I’d getting the grease.

    Nothing says insider like $8 million from swamp kings like Mitch McConell and Karl Rove, who make it their mission to destroy real conservatives and cut deals to pay off their supporters, give the Democrats what they want and maintain power. Strange is a puppet of Mitch McConnell and everyone paying attention knows it.

    Meanwhile, Mo Brooks is a member of the very conservative House Freedom Caucus. He is 6th out of 438 on Heritage’s conservative rankings. He was targeted by McConnell first because he is the biggest threat to his power structure. He backs Trump on getting rid of the do nothing filibuster, while Luther writes letters to Democrats opposing it.

    Is this Alabama’s Senate seat or Mitch McConnell’s? It’s up to us to do the right thing for Alabama and vote for Mo Brooks.