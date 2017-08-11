The Hatfields and McCoys Feud Stated Over A Pig, Alabama Feud Starts Over A Dog

As reported by WAKA News, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office reports that one man is shot and another is missing after neighbors took part in a gun battle that resulted from an argument over a dog.

Jessie Cater, 18, allegedly approached his neighbor, Jared Tower, after his dog went missing from his yard. At that point, Tower opened fire on Cater, driving him back into his home. Cater then grabbed his shotgun and began to return fire.

During the firefight Cater was wounded severely enough to receive medical treatment . And authorities have been unable to locate Tower, believing he fled after the fight.

Unfortunately, the fate of Cater’s dog is unknown. No reports have been issued on his condition.