BREAKING: President Trump Coming To Alabama In Support of Luther Strange

Earlier today President Trump announced that he will be in Huntsville next Saturday in a show of support for Sen. Luther Strange’s Senatorial campaign.

Sen. Strange and Roy Moore are currently caught up in a highly contested election for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat. After President Trump was elected, he announced that Sessions would lead the Justice Department, leaving his Senate seat vacant. Shortly after, Strange was appointed to fill the seat until an election could be held.

During the primary election earlier this summer, President Trump publicly endorsed Strange. Now that Strange and Moore have entered the runoff, the President has made clear that he is wholeheartedly supporting “Big Luther.”

In his tweet from today, President Trump said, “I will be in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday night to support Luther Strange for Senate. “Big Luther” is a great guy who gets things done!”