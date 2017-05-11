YHRadio: Yellowhammer News announces new Executive Editor, Larry Huff (audio interview)

Yellowhammer’s new Executive Editor, Larry Huff joined YH Radio co-hosts Andrea Tice and Scott Chambers to discuss his new role at Yellowhammer.

Huff will fill the vacancy created by Yellowhammer founder Cliff Sims, who recently accepted a position in the Trump White House as Special Assistant to the President and Director of White House Message Strategy.

Mr. Huff’s professional experience includes serving on the staff of the Select Committee of Children, Youth and Families for Congressman Frank Wolf and on the senior staff of Governor David Beasley of South Carolina from 1996 to 1999. He was the Senior Vice president of Corporate Communications for IMI Worldwide Properties, where he was the editor-in-chief of Resort Living magazine.