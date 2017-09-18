World Renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to Appear in Opelika/Auburn

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make several appearances in the area. It has been over a decade since the Clydesdales have visited Opelika/Auburn.

The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon and paraded through Historic Downtown Opelika on Wednesday, Oct 4th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. On Thursday, Oct 5th, the “Gentle Giants,” as they are often referred to, will parade through Downtown Auburn from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

The Clydesdales’ appearance in the Opelika/Auburn is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches. Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America in the mid-1800’s. Today, the giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and show.

Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands – or six feet – at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail. A gentle temperament is very important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.

A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20-25 quarts of feed, 40-50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day.

Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.

The Budweiser Clydesdales can be viewed at the Anheuser-Busch breweries in St. Louis, Mo.; Merrimack, N.H.; and Ft. Collins, Colo. They also may be viewed at Grant’s Farm in St. Louis and at Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre Clydesdale breeding farm located near Boonville, Mo.