Target deal for Shipt showcases Birmingham’s dynamic tech sector

Target CEO Brian Cornell, left, and Shipt CEO and founder Bill Smith pose at Target headquarters.

VIBRANT SCENE

Shipt has grown rapidly since its founding in Birmingham in 2014. Members of the service use an app to connect to a network of more than 20,000 personal shoppers, who fulfill orders from various retailers and deliver within hours in more than 72 markets.Nugent credited Shipt’s leadership for recognizing what Birmingham has to offer startups.

“Bill Smith and Jeff Smith are truly visionary business people who recognized the incredible value in Birmingham’s people, community and commitment to its entrepreneurs,” Nugent said. “Their investment in Shipt’s employees, their neighborhood and their corporate headquarters represents a standard of excellence that continues to be recognized across the United States and internationally.

“They continue to be an integral part of this vibrant community that, through the twin discovery engines of UAB and Southern Research, are launching new and innovative companies at an incredible pace.”