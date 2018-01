Target deal for Shipt showcases Birmingham’s dynamic tech sector

Shipt was founded in Birmingham in 2014 and has helped solidify the city’s reputation as an emerging tech hub.

OPPORTUNITIES

Innovation Depot is a hub of much of the activity. The downtown Birmingham business incubator is home to more than 100 companies, which recorded $126 million in gross sales last year.

The five-year economic impact of the facility is estimated at more than $1.4 billion.

Meanwhile, other technology-based startups have turned heads among major investors, and shepherding more firms like them is a priority in Birmingham and across Alabama.

Innovation Depot’s Velocity Accelerator is designed to accelerate development of idea stage companies, while Alabama Launchpad, a program of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, has invested $4 million in companies that have created more than 500 jobs and go on to raise $50 million in follow-on funding.

“It’s a great time to be an entrepreneur in Birmingham and Alabama, especially a technology-based entrepreneur,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“With a skilled and creative workforce, growing funding and mentorship opportunities, and a history of advanced research and developments, the city and the surrounding region have all of the ingredients to help startups thrive.”