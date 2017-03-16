Report: When gun sales are up, Alabama’s economy gets a boost

A new study has revealed what anyone living in the Yellowhammer State already knew: Alabamians love their guns. The relationship is so strong that our economy is among the most affected by gun sales.

According to a new report from Wallethub.com, Alabama ranks as the 10th most “gun dependent” state in the nation. The state also ranked as having the 10th heaviest presence of “gun politics,” which was measured by per capita pro-Second Amendment donations to members of Congress.

States that topped Alabama in gun dependency include Alaska (1), Wyoming (2), Montana (3), South Dakota (4), Idaho (5), Kentucky (6), Kansas (7), Arkansas (8), and North Dakota (9).

Nationally, gun sales have dropped since Donald Trump became president.

Alabama is home to thousands of jobs thanks to gun and parts manufacturers like Remington, who expanded in Alabama after New York anti-firearm politics drove them out of the state. It also ranks 32nd out of the 50 states plus D.C. when it comes to the number of gun stores per 100,000 people. However, a closer examination of the data reveals that the state is actually fifth in registered weapons per 100,000 people.

As reported by the latest Department of Justice data, the Yellowhammer State boasts a total of 134,687 registered weapons equaling approximately 2,777.41 per 100,000 residents. Only four other areas have a higher ratio: Wyoming, Washington D.C., New Mexico, and Virginia.

Over the past several years, Alabama has moved to become a more Second Amendment-friendly state. In 2013, the state moved to a shall-issue system on concealed carry, and permit costs are relatively low compared to the rest of the nation.