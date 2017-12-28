Report: Auburn alum Tim Cook tops $100 million in income for 2017

According to a report from Bloomberg Technology’s Anders Melin and Alex Webb, Apple CEO Tim Cook, a graduate of Auburn University and Baldwin County’s Robertsdale High School, will have a total payout for the year “to about $102 million.”

That total included a $9.33 million bonus, a 74 percent increase from the year before, in addition to his $3.06 million in salary and equity award of $89.2 million.

Apple’s stock (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been on the climb since the beginning of 2017, which is in line with the NASDAQ composite, the index of the market for which Apple is traded, for the year.

Earlier this year, Cook was guest of Auburn University at the Iron Bowl. He gave the pregame speech to the Auburn Tigers football team that ultimately won the match-up against its in-state rival the University of Alabama 26-14.

So proud of @AuburnFootball @CoachGusMalzahn This is our time! — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 26, 2017

