Regions’ Overhauled Branch Design Reflects Winning Customer Service Attitude

Regions is revisiting what a banking experience should look like in today’s world and is completely reimagining its branch format. At the company’s headquarters in downtown Birmingham, the bank has unveiled a modernized approach that reflects a focus on service, combining technology with personal touches to give customers the ultimate flexibility in having their banking needs met.

For Regions, banking is about the people it serves, and maintaining a focus on the customer has not gone unnoticed. For four consecutive years, Regions Bank has placed among the top 10 percent of companies in the annual Temkin Experience Ratings issued by the Temkin Group, a national research group. In 2017, the bank was the highest-ranked bank in the U.S. – and the fourth-highest-rated company from any industry – in Temkin’s rankings of more than 300 companies across 20 industries. The rankings were determined based on three aspects of the customer experience: success in having needs met, effort required to achieve objectives and emotional response.

“We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to service,” said Leroy Abrahams, North Central Alabama Area President, “particularly since we have taken a very deliberate approach to addressing our customers’ needs. Our reputation is a testament to a program we’ve implemented in recent years and the people who execute it daily.” In 2013, Regions embarked on an initiative called Regions360, which aims to not only identify, but meet all the financial demands of its customers. At the renovated headquarters branch – and at a growing number of Regions locations throughout the Southeast – one way Regions is meeting more customers’ needs is by matching customers with Regions Universal Bankers.

Regions Universal Bankers are financial professionals with the knowledge and expertise to provide a wide range of banking services. Universal Bankers know the right questions to ask to get a clear picture of an individual’s financial goals, and from there, they can recommend services and expertise from across the bank to help people reach those goals. According to Brandon Greve, Regions’ Consumer Banking Executive, “Rather than having to ‘hand off’ a customer to another specialist in the bank to provide relevant services, the Universal Banker delivers what we call ‘relationship banking’ – where our customers are served by a local financial professional who can address a wide range of financial needs.”

Given many customers’ increasing comfort with and preference for updated technology, Regions also is offering more tools to meet financial needs outside of traditional bankers’ hours., Greve notes, “We’re equipping more locations with the time-saving, easy-to-use technology customers have come to expect, such as video banking ATMs.” The headquarters branch is one of the latest in Regions’ network to offer these machines, which give customers the speed and convenience of an ATM, but with an added layer of confidence through the availability of a live, two-way video connection with a Regions Video Banker. Should any questions or issues arise from an ATM transaction, customers have a specialist at the ready to provide needed assistance.

Video Bankers can speak directly with customers about their banking needs, process most teller transactions, and help with account maintenance and general inquiries. They are available during extended hours on weekdays (7 a.m. – 8 p.m. CT) as well as on Saturdays (8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT), Sundays (11 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT) and most holidays.

To provide additional time-saving banking options for customers on-the-go, the upgraded Birmingham office features DepositSmart ATMs. Regions DepositSmart ATMs dispense cash, accept deposits and cash checks for customers at any time, day or night. Additional features enable customers to transfer funds, check balances, access mini statements and load the Regions Now Card (a prepaid Visa card). Located in the lobby outside the headquarters branch, the ATMs are accessible 24/7.

“Regions invests in its banking locations to ensure a good customer experience,” continued Abrahams. “Each customer has unique needs, and we want to acknowledge that through our design and services.” Enhanced capabilities at Birmingham and other updated sites ensure that customers have a full range of options from which to choose. Each feature of the bank, from a branch’s modern and open layout to an intuitive mobile and online experience, is well thought out and considered with customer preferences in mind. In fact, Regions surveys approximately 300,000 customers each year for insights to their needs and how Regions can serve them better. Surveys drill down to issues at the local level, allowing Regions to adjust its approach to a particular market and ensure a consistently strong customer experience across the bank.

Regions’ approach to customer service has not only resulted in accolades, but in customer loyalty and referrals. The strength of Regions’ client relationships has resulted in a solid bank that is well positioned to serve its customers how, when and where they want to be served for years to come.

