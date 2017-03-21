Pruning Alabama’s Trees for A Cooler Summer

Every homeowner pays attention when a scheduled work truck pulls up out front, and that’s most certainly the case when those workers come to trim our trees. At the same time, we all want to make sure that when the humid, 90-degree days of summer arrive we have the electricity to drive our air conditioners.

That’s why the business of keeping trees and vegetation clear of the state’s power lines is such a critical task. It’s also a monumental one—far bigger than we probably realize. As Gilbert Nicholson of the Alabama News Center pointed out, Alabama Power has to clear vegetation or trim trees for approximately one-fourth of its customers each year to ensure the power to those homes stays on, even during the most extreme weather. That equates to about 350,000 customers every year.

As Corey Sweeney, Contract Services manager for Alabama Power, told Nicholson: “Trees and limbs are one of the major causes of power outages. The state of Alabama is the third-most forested state in the lower 48, so managing the vegetation on our right-of-way corridors is an effective practice to help improve our reliability.”

As a homeowner, it’s not only important to know the reason these trees are being trimmed, it’s important to know they’re being trimmed the right way by people who know what they’re doing.

“All our line clearing specialists are International Society of Arboriculture-certified arborists,” Sweeney said. These workers are also licensed by the state of Alabama as commercial pesticide applicators for the situations that require spraying overgrown vegetation. What’s more, most of them have academic degrees related to natural resources, so as a homeowner it’s reassuring to know that every pruning or spraying decision is informed by that training and experience.

“As natural resource managers, we have an appreciation and respect for the trees found in the environment,” Sweeney said. “We empathize with the concerns and questions our customers have relating to the trimming and removal of trees…Our personnel are available to speak with customers to address any of their questions or concerns regarding our work.”

