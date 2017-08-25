Online Business Filings Now Available in Alabama

Secretary of State John Merrill’s office published a news release on Thursday announcing a new online filing tool for Alabama businesses. It allows businesses to file documentation online to the Secretary of State’s office and the County Probate Judge’s office. Baldwin County Probate Judge Tim Russell collaborated with the Secretary of State’s office on the project.

“Baldwin County is pleased to be the first in another area. We pride ourselves on being an example to the other 66 counties in the state as to how to efficiently and effectively serve the needs of all our residents,” said Judge Russell.

Secretary Merrill has made it a goal of his administration to reduce the bureaucratic red tape that has stood in the way of local businesses. Upon entering office, Merrill learned that state business filings were being delayed more than 30 weeks from the time of receipt. Merrill’s office adopted a significant change, requiring all checks to be deposited on the same date that they are received by the Secretary of State’s office. With this change, Alabamians were able to save $1.7 million.

“Any opportunity we have to provide expedited services keeping Alabamians at work and reducing red tape we want to take advantage of those opportunities,” said Secretary Merrill.

However, Merrill and others sought to make the process even easier.

“We needed to continue to modernize the process if we wanted to truly use all of the resources available to us. The next step was taking the process online; empowering Alabamians to spend more time focusing on the development of their business which in turn will bring more economic growth to our great state. We want the people of Alabama to know that Alabama no longer moves at the speed of government, but now it moves at the speed of business.”

The online tool is currently available for domestic liability filings. Additional services such as domestic business/nonprofit corporations, LP’s, and professional associations are to be included after a trial period.