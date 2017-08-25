New UTC Aerospace Facility Calls Baldwin County Home

As reported by Fox 10 News, Baldwin County recently unveiled a new 80,000 square foot addition to its UTC Aerospace Systems facility. And while creating parts for Mobile’s Airbus, it is expected to employ 260 additional workers.

Although exciting news, the aerospace business has been in Foley for over three decades, however, this new expansion now gives the facility more than 500,000 square feet of working space and will employ over 1,000 people.

In attendance at the ceremony was Congressman Bradley Byrne and Baldwin County Commission Chairman, Chris Elliot. Going over the economic importance of the new facility, Elliot said,

“This is integral and important to the Airbus final assembly line in Mobile, but much more work for all kinds of different carriers and manufacturers that are built right here in Baldwin County. . . right here in Foley as well.”

The expansion is not expected to be fully operational until the end of the year, however, once under operation, it’s supposed to sport state-of-the-art manufacturing technology including automated material movement and painting systems. Lee Lawson, with the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, said,

“By having UTC put this investment here and put their stamp of approval on us, it gives a lot of large, international companies comfort if they’re looking for a place to do business.”

Officials hope that this facility shows the type of economic growth that is taking place on the Gulf Coast. Including the rate at which manufacturing companies are finding a favorable environment to conduct business.