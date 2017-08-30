New Space Complex Coming to Decatur

As reported by WHNT News, yesterday marked the beginning of a new $21 million aerospace complex in Decatur.

The new complex will be composed of three buildings—each constructed with the capability to test the structural viability of large space structures. This includes NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) program and commercial clients.

Congressman Mo Brooks, who attended the event said, “I had been saddened by America’s loss of human space launch capability and NASA astronauts being reduced to having to thumb a ride with the Russians to get to the space station. But today, I am heartened to know the Tennessee Valley is once again playing a major role to launch American astronauts to space on American-made rockets.”

CEO of Dynetics, David King, has been a long time proponent of increased space technology across the Tennessee Valley. And he once worked at Marshall Space Flight Center. He added, “We’re very excited about this capability to build these large aerospace structures here in Decatur-Morgan County.”

Beyond the obvious economic impact of the project, it a major piece in Alabama’s ever growing space industry. From Huntsville to the new complex in Decatur, the Yellowhammer state is hurtling forward in the industry.

There are 25 immediate jobs, and when the complex opens in late 2018, residents of Decatur should expect to see a flurry of opportunities follow.

Touching on the impact he hopes the aerospace will have on the city, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said, “We have over 14,000 residents that travel daily east of here to go to work, it’s time we’re able to help those residents stay here in Decatur and work.”