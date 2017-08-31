Montgomery Hosts Air Force Cyber Security Conference

This week, Montgomery was an epicenter of technological innovation as it hosted the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Conference (AFITC). Alabama’s Capital City was the hub of intense discussions regarding the challenges that are facing the nation in the digital age. AFITC works to connect Air Force and cyber industry leaders in order to keep them up to date on the latest concepts, strategies, and technologies to thwart those challenges.

According to Made in Alabama, more than 150 exhibitors and 4,000 visitors attended the event. Montgomery is a prime location for the conference as it is home to Maxwell Air Force Base and Air University. Both are centers of technological and and intellectual leadership within the Air Force. This is the second time Montgomery has hosted the event.

The event gave Montgomery leaders a chance to showcase the recent technological advances in the city. For example, the city recently launched the Montgomery Internet Exchange, which provides high speed broadband to businesses that require massive data transfers. Moreover, Air University has recently launched a Cyber College, providing Montgomery with an opportunity to become a critical player in the development of cyber defense strategy.

Anna Buckalew, executive vice president and chief of staff for the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, thinks that these advancements will prove to be extremely beneficial for Montgomery’s economy.

“Because it’s a tech conference, we’re taking advantage of this opportunity to keep talking about our tech vertical here in Montgomery, including how we’re trying to enhance our workforce and, of course, that means resulting in more jobs for Montgomery.”

The conference also hosted a “Hackathon” to promote a unique collaboration between the Air Force and the private sector. The theme of the hackathon was “The Smart City and Base of the Future.” This initiative has defined Montgomery’s cyber strategy for economic development and sparked the development unprecedented solutions to significant cyber threats.

“The InnovateAFITC Hackathon demonstrates the way that Air Force and DoD partners based in Montgomery can tap into local cyber talent pools to solve the challenges of tomorrow using open data and smart solutions,” said Montgomery’s cyber strategy coordinator, Carl Barranco. “We envision our unique collection of partners and assets, including the Montgomery Internet Exchange powering more long-term initiatives like this in the future.”

The technology sector continues to boom in Montgomery and other Alabama cities, including Birmingham and Huntsville. As technological advancements continue to develop in the private sector, the state will surely be presented with more opportunities such as this one to lead the charge in cyber development.