Keeping us cool: A new ‘state-of-the-art’ HVAC training center is coming to Alabama

Bevill State Community College and Alabama Power have announced a joint program to create a new HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) training center in Jasper. It will be a relocation of the current Alabama Power HVAC training center, which is in Clanton. The new state of the art facility will expand the program and course certificate options through an arrangement and program transfer with Bevill State, according to a press release from the college.

“Bevill State Community College is excited about expanding our partnership with Alabama Power (Southern Company) to include the development of this state-of-the-art HVAC Training Facility. The College has a proven cooperative relationship with Alabama Power that has been mutually beneficial to both parties’ objectives. And, Bevill State has a longstanding commitment to both workforce solutions and economic development for our service area and beyond. The relocation and expansion of this program to Jasper will have a positive impact for Bevill, Alabama Power, program attendees and the economic vitality of the area,” stated Dr. Kim Ennis, President of Bevill State Community College.

The new HVAC Training Center will provide six functional classrooms, six designated learning laboratory areas, a minimum of six offices and an auditorium accommodating up to 100 participants. Bevill State will retrofit the building to be able to receive equipment from Alabama Power for HVAC training. The purpose of the training center is to prepare students with the technical skills necessary to be effective in the HVAC industry, including product application, product installation, performance analysis, and product service. Alabama Power’s resources, instructors, participants, and students will be integrated into the new HVAC Training Center.

Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) also praised the new iniative: “This is tremendous news for our community and college. I commend Dr. Ennis and Alabama Power for their collaborative work in making the new HVAC training program and facility possible. This partnership between Bevill State Community College and industry is exactly the type of innovative educational model that will give our young people the training necessary for a chance at long-term, well-paying jobs today and in the future.”

Since 1986, Alabama Power’s HVAC Training Center has provided training, professional development, and continued education to over 33,000 participants from 45 states and four countries.

“The outcome of this strong partnership with Bevill State will be long-term, high-value career growth not only for the current workforce but for the next generation,” said Jeff Peoples, Alabama Power vice president of Human Resources and Ethics. “The relocation of the HVAC Training Center is a key step in providing these opportunities as well as helping grow the state’s workforce system.”