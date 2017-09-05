Alabama Gas Prices Continue Rising Today, but Governor Says Only So High

As a result of Hurricane Harvey, gas prices in Alabama have risen over 30 cents a gallon in Alabama.

According to birmginghamgasprices.com, the average price per gallon in Birmingham has risen from 2.141 a week ago to 2.477 today. The site reports that the Shell station at the corner of Church Street and Dexter Ave in Mountain Brook was charging $2.65 per gallon in the past 48 hours.

Concerned about price gouging, Governor Ivey issued a State of Emergency heading into the Labor Day weekend to remind gas stations that outrageous price gouging will not be tolerated.

In her statement, Ivey said “ As a result of Hurricane Harvey, oil refineries in Texas and Louisiana have suffered a temporary interruption of production which has caused a disruption in the supply of petroleum products, including gasoline to Alabama. This disruption in supply inherently placed upward pressure on gasoline prices, but does not justify the imposition of unconscionable prices. . .”

Weds I issued a limited State of Emergency to prevent gas shortage due to #Harvey. Today I've made it clear price gouging is not acceptable. pic.twitter.com/H7GyaaNj78 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) September 2, 2017