Hurricane Harvey Could Hit Alabamians Hard At The Pump

With Hurricane Harvey expected to impact the coast of Texas early Saturday morning, some oil refineries in the region are expected to shut down gasoline production. This could cause a disruption in the gas supplies to Alabama.

As reported by WKRG News, oil and gas rigs in the Gulf of Mexico are currently being evacuated as the powerful storm hurdles towards to coast.

Not expected to be as severe as the disruption caused by Hurricane Katrina, which caused a 40-cent spike, Alabama motorists should prepare to see an increase in prices.

Harvey is expected to become a category 3 storm before it makes land fall. Severe flooding is expected, and winds could reach speeds of 120 MPH.