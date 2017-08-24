Huntsville Rocket Center Receives $10 Million Grant

In a recent visit from Gov. Kay Ivey, Huntsville received some welcome news. As reported by WHNT News, Gov. Ivey awarded a $10 million economic development grant aimed at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center (USSRC).

Part of the grant will fund the construction of a cyber camp for Alabama students. A place where they can go to become inspired about the future of technology and exploration.

In a statement from the USSRC, they said, “U.S. Cyber Camp will target Alabama’s awareness of careers and degrees in cybersecurity, and as an extension of the Space Camp model, build leadership and team building skills, and increase students’ confidence and performance in math and science.”

While the final details of the building have not been worked out yet, it is clear that the new building will connect the museum and Davidson Center. And it might even be big enough to hold a Saturn V rocket.

In her remarks about the new grant, Gov. Ivey said,“Today is a great day for Huntsville, North Alabama, and indeed the great state of Alabama,” said Ivey. “In order to have a workforce that is prepared for the 21st century and can field jobs for the 21st century, we must train our students in technology.”

A curriculum is now being developed, with hopes that they can get the school underway as soon as possible.

CEA Deborah Barnhart emphasized the need for the Rocket Center. Not resting on our laurels, she insists we must continue to innovate. And in a statement to reporters, she said, “In order to meet the growing demand and expand our mission to inspire the next generation of explorers and leaders, the Rocket Center must grow,” She said“We need more classrooms, more simulation space, more space to showcase the life-changing progress of NASA, TVA, the Army, the MDA, the FBI, and all of our Team Redstone partners. And we need room for US Cyber Camp.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is extremely pleased with the progress being made in his city, noting that it will be known for “cyber.”

This is just one in a string of development programs going on throughout the state.