Corps of Engineers approves higher winter levels for Alabama Power lakes

Streams that feed Alabama Power reservoirs have not recovered from the severe drought conditions of last year, even though the state has seen wetter conditions over the past several weeks.

A number of those streams are approaching or have reached record low levels for this time of year.

The weather outlook calls for dry conditions to continue.

Without significant additional rains, groundwater resources will not recharge as they typically do during the cool season. That can have a negative impact not only on streams but on Alabama Power lakes.

With drought conditions expected to persist, Alabama Power requested and has received approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to store water at higher-than-normal levels at Weiss and Logan Martin lakes on the Coosa River, and at Lake Harris on the Tallapoosa River. Here are the approved, temporary lake level variances:

• Weiss Lake – up to 560 feet until Feb. 1

• Logan Martin Lake – up to 462 feet until April 16

• Lake Harris – up to 787 feet until April 8

These temporary variances are designed to take advantage of winter and spring rains, and improve the chances that Alabama Power’s reservoirs on the Coosa and Tallapoosa rivers can reach full summer pool later this year.

Alabama Power will continue to closely monitor conditions on the lakes and manage the limited water resources carefully. Individuals with boats and other water-related equipment and facilities should be aware of these temporary lake level variances. All lake users and property owners should always be alert to changing conditions on Alabama Power reservoirs and be prepared to take the necessary steps to protect their property.

For details about Alabama Power lakes, visit https://apcshorelines.com/ or add the free Alabama Power Shorelines app to your mobile device. To view specific lake advisories, click on the lake name and then click the circular information icon.

Individuals can also call Alabama Power’s automated Reservoir Information Line at 1-800-LAKES11 (1-800-525-3711).