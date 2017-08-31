Colonial Pipeline Will Temporarily Shutdown Due To Hurricane Harvey

Colonial Pipeline in Atlanta says it plans to temporarily shut down a crucial line that supplies gas all over the southeast due to damages from Hurricane Harvey. The storm has led to major refinery shutdowns and has effected the company’s facilities west of Louisiana.

According to The Associated Press, the temporary shutdown is set to occur on Thursday. Colonial Pipeline has already shut down a major line that supplies diesel and aviation fuels. This pipeline provides nearly 40 percent of the South’s gasoline.

The same pipeline was shutdown in September of last year due to a leak and gas spill in Alabama. That event led to days of increased gas prices and empty pumps across the southeast. The company plans to close the pipeline until workers can adequately evaluate its facilities. There has been no word as to how long that might take.

The U.S. Department of Energy announced today that it would be tapping into the nation’s oil reserves in the wake of the Harvey destruction. Officials hope that this move will alleviate any shortages or price increases related to the storm.

RELATED: Hurricane Harvey Could Hit Alabamians Hard At The Pump