BOOM: Alabama exports set new record in 2016

Exports of Alabama-made products totaled $20.6 billion in 2016, setting an annual record for the state. The new sum breaks the previous high of $19.6 billion set back in 2012.

In an announcement on Thursday, Gov. Robert Bentley (R-Ala.) noted the growing power of the state’s manufacturing sector. “The increases in these numbers show Alabama companies are prospering in the global economy. These exports continue to be powerful growth engines for out state by supporting their communities through job creation,” Bentley said. “We will continue to support Alabama businesses as they grow to reach new markets and new customers because when businesses succeed, Alabama succeeds.”

Alabama products were shipped to 189 countries last year. According to the state commerce department, the top markets were Canada, China, Germany, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Additionally, the value of Alabama’s exports increased 6.4 percent from 2015.

More than half of Alabama’s monetary export total stems from the state’s transportation manufacturing sector. At nearly $10.7 billion, these automobiles, aircraft components, and boats climbed 15 percent in 2016.

“Alabama’s dynamic manufacturing base turns out a wide range of great products that consumers in markets around the world want to own, which creates jobs and opportunity here at home,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “Setting a new record for exports last year shows that ‘Made in Alabama’ is not a slogan but a fundamental economic pillar supporting economic growth in our state.”

The 2016 annual numbers are not an isolated phenomenon. According to the state commerce department, exports from Alabama companies have risen 48 percent since 2006.