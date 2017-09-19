Austal Delivers Sixth Littoral Combat Ship to U.S. Navy

Mobile, Al. – On Friday, September 15, Austal delivered its sixth littoral combat ship to the United States Navy. LCS 12, the future USS Omaha, will be the navy’s tenth littoral combat ship and the first of two that Austal will deliver this year.

In a news release from Austal’s website, President Craig Perciavalle said, “They’re here and ready! Our Independence-variant littoral combat ships are coming off the line with exceptional quality and under the congressional cost cap. It’s important to us to safely and quickly get these highly capable game-changing ships to the Navy.”

Six littoral combat ships remain under construction at the Alabama shipyard. According to Austal, both Manchester and Tulsa are being prepared for trials. Charleston launched last week, and Cincinnati is being assembled. Modules for Kansas City and Oakland are under construction.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and commitment of Austal’s talented team of shipbuilders,” said Perciavalle. “The men and women of Austal are truly dedicated patriots and I’m looking forward to sharing many future successes with them and the thousands of suppliers across America who support this program.”

The Independence-Variatn Littoral Combat Ship Program supports 900 suppliers in 41 states. The program bolsters jobs from both large and small businesses, and has been a major contributor to economic growth in Mobile and south Alabama.

Austal is also set to deliver 12 Expeditionary Fast Transport vessels for the U.S. Navy. With so many projects in the works and a massive defense budget passed earlier this week, the Yellowhammer State’s shipbuilding industry continues to be poised for success.