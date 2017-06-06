Alabama trade mission team visits Canada to boost trade connections

Top Commerce Department officials and business leaders from the state of Alabama are taking place in a three-day conference in Toronto, Canada this week to solidify and increase trade relationships with America’s northern neighbor. The gathering, known as the Southeast U.S.-Canadian Provinces Conference, is of major importance to Alabama, as Canada is the Yellowhammer state’s largest trade partner.

“Canada and Alabama are deeply intertwined, as two-way trade totaled more than $6 billion in 2016,” Secretary Canfield said in a press release. “Canada is the number one market for Alabama exports, and the state is home to around 50 Canadian manufacturing facilities that are thriving.”

In 2016, Alabama businesses exported $4.2 billion in goods to Canada — a ten percent increase from 2015. The conference focuses on creating connections in auto manufacturing and information and communication technologies, which are both big sectors of the state’s economy.

Some of the Alabama companies that are participating include Advanced Optical Systems and DataCom Solutions (Huntsville), Archangel Systems (Auburn), Florence’s Ark Labs (Mobile), Mapusoft Technologies, and Prism Systems.

“Trade missions are an important component of the state’s international trade strategy as it positions Alabama businesses for export success in global markets,” Hilda Lockhart, director of Office of International Trade at the Alabama Department of Commerce, said on a post on the Commerce Department’s website. “We wanted to take advantage of recruiting companies to Canada to participate in the SEUS-CP conference by adding another stop to the mix. Taking advantage of two large markets in Canada was certainly a draw for many of our companies in making a decision to participate.”