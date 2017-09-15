Alabama City Looks For Creative Way To Increase Revenue

As reported by the Tuscaloosa News, an Alabama city is looking to boost its economic viability by converting city hall into retail space.

Northport, Alabama, a small town on the outskirts of Tuscaloosa, is preparing to take a vote Monday to decide whether it should turn its city hall into a retail shopping space. Citing the wave of residents that leave Northport to shop in Tuscaloosa or Birmingham, one city councilman suggested that the bold move may be a resourceful way of keeping tax dollars in Northport.

Currently, city hall sits at an intersection that, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation, handles the flow of 35,000 vehicles daily. City officials wisely see that this significant traffic is a resource on which they hope to capitalize.

The Northport City Hall sits on a 5-acre lot, all of which would be used as a shopping center should the measure pass Monday.