37 mins ago

Brittany Howard is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact

The list of 2018 Yellowhammer Women of Impact includes the governor, business leaders, philanthropists, entrepreneurs and educators.

But it is quite possible that the woman who has touched the most lives is Brittany Howard, a 29-year-old Alabama native who is a founding member of the musical sensation Alabama Shakes.

It took about two years for the band to reach international stardom after playing James Brown covers. Their debut album in 2012, “Boys & Girls,” was still at the top of the iTunes and Amazon sales list a year later. It went gold and as of 2015 had sold 744,000 copies.

“Hold On,” Rolling Stone magazine’s No. 1 song of 2012, has been viewed almost 27 million times on YouTube.
The band has won four Grammys, been nominated for four others and has appeared on “Saturday Night Live.”

As told in a 2013 Rolling Stone story, Howard was delivering mail when the band took off. Reared in Athens by a mother who loved Elvis Presley — she had a collection of the King’s albums and no other artist — and a dad who dug Motown, she dealt with her share of adversity. That includes her parents’ divorce, the death of her older sister, vision problems and the loss of the family home to fire.

Eventually, she hooked up with bandmates Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg and Steve Johnson during high school.

Someone posted a photo of Howard, from a bar, on record producer and music blogger Justin Gage’s Facebook page in 2011. Gage told the Los Angeles Times in 2016 that he listened to a pair of songs from the band and then emailed Howard and asked if he could listen to more music.

Gage was blown away and posted a song on his blog, Aquarium Drunkard. He told the Times that he wanted to sign the band.

“But I made the mistake of posting that song on Aquarium Drunkard,” he said. “The response was insane. By noon there were already 40 comments … Within two weeks the band told me, ‘Yeah, we’re not going to do that record with you.’ They ended up getting a high six-figure deal and sold 2 million records worldwide.”

Howard told National Public Ratio’s “Fresh Air” in 2016 that Athens was a “slow-placed place” to grow up.

“And that’s a good place to stay forever, you know what I mean?” she said. “It’s a good place to raise your kids, raise your grandkids, take care of your parents. It’s just a really nice, peaceful town.”

Howard also downplayed the significance of her mixed-race heritage. She said her rural upbringing, growing up in the woods, helped keep her isolated from racism and did not feel negative repercussions from the fact that her mother is white and her father is black.

“My mom’s white. My grandma’s white,” she told host Terry Gross. “My dad’s black. My grandma’s black. You know, they’re just people. I love them — never really had to experience that kind of prejudice growing up.”

Howard may have had confidence in the band’s abilities, but she told Rolling Stone that she still was taken aback by its meteoric rise.

“I mean, we never expected the Grammys; we never expected to do world tours,” she said. “All we did was go into the studio, because we wanted to be like a real band and have an album, and then it turned into all this.”

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.

2 hours ago

Final passage for bill to close drunk driving loophole in Alabama

Stricter regulations will be imposed on drunk drivers in Alabama — a bill to close a loophole in state law passed a final vote in the House on the last legislative day. Thursday’s vote was 78-14 for the bill aimed at reducing road deaths.

The legislation sponsored by Republican state Sen. Jim McClendon will require anyone in pretrial diversion for drunk driving to use an ignition interlock device, which keeps a car from starting if it finds alcohol on a driver’s breath.

A law passed in 2014 didn’t require the device for offenders entering pretrial diversion. Mississippi does. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Mississippi kept twice as many drunk drivers off the road as Alabama in 2016.

The bill goes to the governor to be signed into law.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Alabama lawmakers end session with tensions, eye on elections

Alabama lawmakers had vowed to steer clear of controversy this legislative session. They found it anyway.

Lawmakers adjourned the 2018 session Thursday afternoon following last-minute disputes over an ethics law exemption and the demise of an anti-racial profiling bill.

The House of Representatives spent much of Thursday in debate over the bill to exempt the economic developers from the state ethics law.

African-American lawmakers said they were upset that they learned from media reports that the profiling bill would not get a vote on the session’s final day. The bill would have required law enforcement officers to record the reason for traffic stops and the race of the motorists

Lawmakers leave Montgomery for the campaign trail. All 140 legislative seats are up for election in 2018.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Birmingham ranked the 6th best place to celebrate Easter

If you’re hunting for a great place to celebrate Easter, you will find few better than Birmingham, Alabama, according to an analysis by WalletHub.

The details:

The finance website ranked Birmingham the 6th best place to celebrate Easter in the U.S. The high ranking is due in large measure to its many number of celebrants and its large number of churches at which they can attend services.

Birmingham has more Christians as a share of its population and more churches per capita than any of the other 100 cities that WalletHub analyzed.

The analysis also utilized more trivial metrics to determine its rankings, such as the city’s number of egg-hunt events per capita and the acres of parkland per capita to be used for those egg-hunt events.

The five best places to celebrate are New York City, St. Louis, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and Los Angeles.

To read WalletHub’s full analysis, click here.

4 hours ago

Commissioning date announced for Alabama-built combat ship

A U.S. Navy combat ship named for New Hampshire’s largest city will be commissioned on May 26.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the official sponsor of the future USS Manchester, joined other officials Thursday to announce the details of the commissioning ceremony, which will take place at the New Hampshire State Pier in Portsmouth.

The ship, which was built in Alabama, was christened and launched in 2016. The commissioning ceremony will mark its official acceptance as a unit of the operating forces of the U.S. Navy.

The last vessel commissioned in Portsmouth was the USS New Hampshire submarine in 2008.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

4 hours ago

If Democrats are this upset about the census’ citizenship question, they should boycott it

For some reason Democrats don’t want to know how many illegal immigrants are actually in the country.

It’s odd, they seem to be perfectly content with allowing them to stay, giving them legal status, and forgiving almost all their discretion, but they are not inclined to show us how many people they are actually willing to do this for. The question on citizenship was added by the Trump administration to get an accurate count of what number of illegals we are dealing with. New York, California, and other states are not happy about this, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra told the Washington Post:

“What the Trump Administration is requesting is not just alarming, it is an unconstitutional attempt to discourage an accurate census count,” he said.

Why this matters: The argument is that asking illegals to identify themselves as illegals will deter them from participating in the Census, which is used to assign representation in the House of Representatives. This sounds more like a feature than a bug to me. Citizens will be counted, illegals will not, and representation will be based on that count with citizens trumping illegals.

If Democrats truly believe this is “unconstitutional”, they have one option: Boycott the census altogether, throw out your forms, and refuse to be counted.

The details:

— The Justice Department requested the citizenship question be added to the 2020 Census in order to better enforce the Voting Rights Act, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross issued a memo granting the request.

— The Census is mandated by Article I, Section 2 of the United States Constitution.

— If you do not provide accurate information during the Census you could be fined up to $500.

— The now-controversial citizenship question was part of the Census process until 1950.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 AM weekdays on WVNN in Huntsville.

