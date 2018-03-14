‘Black Panther’ star Letitia Wright: ‘I became a Christian,’ and it ‘Gave me so much love and light’

In a recent interview on London’s “This Morning,” Actress Letitia Wright, best known for her breakout role in the latest Marvel film “Black Panther,” detailed how she left her acting career to pursue God, later returning to the acting scene after she became a Christian.

“It gave me so much love and light within myself,” said Wright.

“I just needed to take a break from acting because I really idolized it,” stated actress Letitia Wright on “This Morning” with Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford and fellow star Daniel Kaluuya. “So I came off from it, and I went on a journey to discover God and my relationship with God. And I became a Christian, and it really just gave me so much love and light within myself. And so much— And I felt secure.”

“The 24-year-old born in Guyana and raised in London plays the character Shuri, the younger teenage sister of T’Challa, or the Black Panther,” reads a piece by Katie Yoder in CatholicVote. “But before she reached that role, she traveled on a journey of faith – something she’s never kept secret.”

On the date of the record-breaking film’s release, Feb. 16, 2018, Wright praised God on Twitter, thanking “God for all of the blessings and all he has done for the @theblackpanther cast & crew!”

Below is a transcript of Letitia Wright’s comments on her faith from “This Morning”:

Eammon Holmes: “Letitia, you’re both so young, and you’ve both done so, so well. But Letitia, you thought about packing all of this in. I mean, which is really hard to believe when you look that there is your break. You look fantastic on screen there, but actually, there was a stage in your life when you thought, ‘You know what? This is not for me.’”

Letitia Wright: “Yeah. I was going through a lot, a very difficult time in my life. I just needed to take a break from acting because I really idolized it. So I came off from it, and I went on a journey to discover God and my relationship with God. And I became a Christian, and it really just gave me so much love and light within myself. And so much— And I felt secure. And I felt like I didn’t need validation from anyone else or from getting a part. My happiness wasn’t dependent on that. It was dependent on my relationship with God.”

Holmes: “Because as an actress, you are judged …”

Wright: “Yes, you are.”

Holmes: “… all the time …”

Wright: “Criticized.”

Holmes: “… by producers – yes – by social media.”

Ruth Langsford: “And did that help, that break? Have you come back to acting thinking, ‘I love my work. I love my job. But it doesn’t define me completely.’”

Wright: “Exactly.”

Langsford: “Yeah.”

Wright: “And I’m centered in who I am, and I’m really grateful.

“I’m not perfect, especially as a Christian, you’re not perfect, you know. But you’re walking every day and trying to just stay connected.

“And yeah, it’s helped me a lot. So I’m really grateful.”

(Image: Black Panther stars Letitia Wright – This Morning/YouTube)

(Courtesy CNSNews.com)