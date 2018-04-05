The grisly history of Chappaquiddick

Newest Stories

On April 6, a bombshell will hit America’s theaters.

That bombshell comes in the form of an understated, well-made, well-acted film called “Chappaquiddick.” (Full disclosure: They advertise with my podcast.) The film tells the story of Ted Kennedy’s 1969 killing of political aide Mary Jo Kopechne; the Massachusetts Democratic senator drove his car off a bridge and into the Poucha Pond, somehow escaped the overturned vehicle and left Kopechne to drown. She didn’t drown, though. Instead, she reportedly suffocated while waiting for help inside an air bubble while Kennedy waited 10 hours to call for help. The Kennedy family and its associated political allies then worked to cover up the incident. In the end, Teddy was sentenced to a two-month suspended jail sentence for leaving the scene of an accident. The incident prevented Kennedy from running for president in 1972 and 1976, though he attempted a run in 1980 against then-President Jimmy Carter, failing.

So, why is the film important?
It’s important because it doesn’t traffic in rumors and innuendo — there is no attempt to claim that Kopechne was having an affair with Kennedy, or that she was pregnant with his child. It’s important because it doesn’t paint Kennedy as a monster but as a deeply flawed and somewhat pathetic scion of a dark and manipulative family. But most of all, it’s important for two reasons: It’s the first movie to actually tackle a serious Democratic scandal in the history of modern film, and it reminds us that Americans have long been willing to overlook scandal for the sake of political convenience.

First, there’s the historic nature of the film. Here is an incomplete list of the films made about George W. Bush’s administration since his election in 2000, nearly all of them accusatory in tone: “W,” “Fahrenheit 9/11,” “Recount,” “Fair Game” and “Truth.” There has still not been a movie made about former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment (though one is apparently in the works). There’s been no movie about former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s internment of the Japanese, former President Lyndon Johnson’s dramatic mishandling of the Vietnam War (though we have had two hagiographies of LBJ, one directed by Rob Reiner, the other starring Bryan Cranston) or former President Woodrow Wilson’s racism and near fascism.

And it only took nearly 50 years to make a film about a Democratic icon leaving a woman to die in a river. It’s amazing it was made in the first place.

Most importantly, though, “Chappaquiddick” reminds us that confirmation bias and wishful thinking aren’t unique to one side of the aisle. In the era of President Trump, media members have had fun telling Republicans that they have abandoned all of their moral principles in order to back a man whose agenda they support. But Democrats beat Republicans there by decades: They not only overlooked a man who likely committed manslaughter but also made him into a hero, the “Lion of the Senate.” We can’t understand how morals and politics have been split in two without reckoning with this history.

“Chappaquiddick” is a must-see. It’s just a shame it took half a century for it to see the light.

Ben Shapiro, 34, is a graduate of UCLA and Harvard Law School, host of “The Ben Shapiro Show” and editor-in-chief of DailyWire.com. 

(Creators, copyright 2018)

Dismissal of murder charges sought in 1978 Alabama killing

Attorneys for an Alabama man serving a life sentence for a 1978 murder have asked a judge to dismiss the capital murder charge in a slaying earlier that year.

The Tuscaloosa News reports 62-year-old James Michael Hayes’ attorneys say prosecutors didn’t provide them with all the photos and interview records used to bring charges in 18-year-old Teresa Carol White’s death. They’ve also asked the judge to prevent a jury from hearing portions of a 2011 police interview and a recording of a 1993 episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in which Hayes was interviewed.

Prosecutors say they’ll find and turn over requested evidence.

White was found dead in April 1978, four months before 18-year-old Regina Quarles would be found dead in a similar manner. Hayes was convicted in Quarles’ death.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

BioAlabama highlights strength of bioscience industry to Alabama leadership

Members of BioAlabama, Alabama’s statewide organization that connects the bioscience ecosystem, met with members of the Alabama Senate, House of Representatives, and Governor Kay Ivey’s staff recently to discuss the importance of the state’s life sciences industry. During the meetings, representatives from BioAlabama touted the economic, human health and agricultural significance of biosciences across Alabama.

“Alabama is home to a thriving bioscience sector,” said Peggy Sammon, chair of BioAlabama. “BioAlabama enjoys a close relationship with the state’s leaders as we work together to grow this industry, bringing more quality jobs to Alabama. Our meetings were an opportunity for us to report to the administration and legislature about the significant impact this industry has on all areas of the state.”

Alabama is home to more than 800 bioscience establishments that span all sub-sectors of the biotech industry. Areas represented within Alabama biosciences include agriculture, pharmaceuticals, drug discovery, drug development, health IT, genetics, genomics, medical devices, diagnostics, research testing and medical labs.

“BioAlabama’s role is to support, promote, and convene a collaborative bioscience ecosystem throughout Alabama. We have a tremendous presence in Alabama including R&D capacity at our institutions, international companies, and a growing number of startups in the state,” said Blair King, chair-elect of BioAlabama. “We want to support an ecosystem that sees these existing assets thrive in Alabama, as well as position Alabama as a place where companies will consider new investments, locations and partnerships.”

Participants in BioAlabama’s annual legislative day included: Peggy Sammon, Chair of BioAlabama and CEO of GeneCapture in Huntsville; Blair King, Chair-elect of BioAlabama and Manager, Economic Development and Existing Industry with Alabama Power in Birmingham; Carter Wells, past Chair of BioAlabama, Vice President for Economic Development with HudsonAlpha and CEO of iCubate in Huntsville; Watson Donald, Senior Director of External Affairs at Southern Research in Birmingham; and Happy Fulford, Executive Director of Governmental Relations for the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

7 Things: Trump is not a target of the Special Counsel, Bentley/Mason get off again, Rep. Jack Williams says he’s innocent, and more

1. President Donald Trump is not a target of the investigation, media declares this shows he is in big trouble now

—  Trump’s lawyers have told the president that Robert Mueller does not consider him a target, but does consider him a witness.

— In an attempt to make all news bad news, the media insists this is a brilliant Mueller trap to entice Trump to perjure himself, but the US Attorney’s manual says a target (which Trump is not) is someone the investigators have “substantial evidence” of wrongdoing.

2. Governor Bentley and his lover Rebekah Caldwell Mason walk with no charges or penalties

—  A grand jury has been impaneled for close to a year but has determined no additional charges will be filed in the Bentley/Mason case, they also want the Legislature to fix the state’s ethics laws.

— The investigators found that Bentley never personally profited, and Rebekah Caldwell Mason was never covered by ethics laws because she was just sleeping with him and was not married to him.

3. Arrested lawmaker Rep. Jack Williams insists he has done nothing wrong; he will continue to serve

— Williams’ statement reads, “I have done nothing wrong, and once the facts are presented, I expect to be found innocent.”

— It has been reported that his alleged crime may have included calling a public meeting on the bill State Rep. Micky Hammon wanted passed when Williams knew that “Trina Health had offered and given things of value”.

4. Trump will send the national guard to the border and continue building a border wall

— Just like presidents Obama and Bush, President Trump is activating the National Guard and sending them to the border.

— This comes after Trump told reporters, “We’re going to be doing things militarily. Until we can have a wall and proper security, we’re going to be guarding our border with the military.”

5. Maybe Gov. Kay Ivey doesn’t need to be involved in debates if she keeps raising money and dishing out burns

— Governor Ivey continues to face an onslaught of negative PR for passing on a series of GOP debates, but she is crushing her opponents in fundraising,  Ivey has $3.2 million which is $1 million more than any other candidate in the June Republican primary.

— When pressed on her debate schedule, Ivey’s campaign hit back, “Is Tommy Battle applying to be governor of Alabama, or campaign scheduler for Kay Ivey?”

6. Once again, cops knew about the YouTube shooter and her problems with YouTube

— San Bruno police said in a statement Nasim Najafi Aghdam did not know the victims she shot; she was a disgruntled user.

— After police contacted the family and told them that Aghdam had been found, her brother warned them that she might be going after the company and they did nothing.

7. Cambridge Analytica had access to the public data of 87 million people, but not private data

— Facebook announced that Cambridge Analytica might have used publicly available information from about 87 million Facebook users without the users’ knowledge; it was not private info.

— Worry away about this information while you continue to post your political opinion non-stop, check in everywhere you go, tell us your relationship status, and which Gilligan’s Island cast member you are.

Alabama woman pleads guilty in fatal crash caused by meth DUI

An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a fatal crash that police say was caused by driving under the influence of methamphetamine.

AL.com reports that 46-year-old Donna Charlene Hardy entered a blind plea Friday in connection with the 2016 death of motorcyclist Johnny Dean Hopkins, who was 56. A blind plea means the defendant hasn’t reached a prearranged deal with prosecutors about sentencing.

According to police records, Hardy was on meth when her truck collided head-on with Hopkins’ motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while Hardy and a passenger were hospitalized for injuries.

Defense attorney Eric Wood declined comment to AL.com.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sinclair’s editorial – and the Left’s response to it – is just annoying politics

The Sinclair Broadcast Group story is annoying on just about every level.

That includes Sinclair’s editorial about fake news, which it had uniformly transmitted to its stations’ local audiences.

It also includes the overriding criticism of Sinclair from the Left, which has been using language of cultural decay and propaganda – and more invocations of Orwell – to demonstrate “the real-life dystopian turn America has taken under Donald Trump.”

First of all, the refrain by some on the Right about fake news media is the most tired and unconvincing political argument of the past five years, primarily because it has never really been grounded in particulars.

I, for one, have never seen the president, nor his allies, nor anyone in the public sphere reiterating the “fake news media” label, target and debunk particular stories published by major news organizations, actually demonstrating their fakeness.

The Sinclair editorial at subject here doesn’t use any particulars either, speaking only broadly about “the sharing of biased and false news” by mainstream news organizations that “has become all too common on social media.”

We have an idea which organizations it’s referring to, considering that Sinclair’s chief political analyst, Boris Epshteyn, is a former Trump campaign staffer, and considering Sinclair’s other syndicated editorials. But we aren’t given a who or a what particularly.

This has been my problem with the Trumpist “fake news” argument all along. It has never been presented through the explication of particular stories, as examples of hit-pieces contrived by the media, and so it has never been a convincing argument. Its use has the desired effect upon a specific group, buttressing their opposition to the media, but it isn’t thoughtful argumentation.

Secondly, the response to Sinclair’s editorial from those on the political Left has entirely overstated its importance.

“It could be a scene in a dystopian fantasy: A chorus of news anchors warning viewers about the scourge of media bias, all reciting the same words in stations across the country,” Alex Shepard of the New Republic wrote.

“We must rediscover the term ‘public good,’ holding entities like Sinclair and Fox News to account for disseminating outlandish propaganda,” wrote Cliff Schecter, a former political analyst for Sinclair Broadcast Group, in the New York Times.

“Sinclair was rightfully called out for its hypocrisy and their publicity stunt only illuminated their blatant partisanship,” wrote Clete Wetli at AL.com.

Blatant partisanship, sure, but what hypocrisy?

It’s just not that big of a deal.

There are at least two things that frighten the above critics: the editorial itself and its uniform presentation.

As I’ve already argued, the editorial is a silly, unconvincing, right-wing refrain that everyone recognizes. Nothing very propaganda-ish there, if propaganda means anything that it used to.

As for the editorial’s uniform presentation, the above critics are treating Sinclair’s stations like state-run media. It isn’t state-run media. It’s just biased media with a large reach. We see that all the time. Just because it shares a political vision with the president, and owns 193 local news stations, doesn’t make the state media analogy work.

Further, the above critics are treating Sinclair’s viewers like they are unable to distinguish their local news broadcast from a right-wing opinion, an assumption I don’t share.

To sum up my argument: It’s annoying that Sinclair has its stations deliver right-wing talking points, but the response to the video montage of those talking points is also annoying.

It is a shame – as Alex Shepard argues – that local newscasts have been subjected to this kind of editorializing, because local news has historically been refreshingly voided of that. But the Sinclair story is just not all that revelatory.

