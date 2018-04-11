Auburn’s Bryce Brown submits name to NBA draft

Guard Bryce Brown has joined a list of Auburn players considering entering the NBA draft.
The first-team All-Southeastern Conference performer announced his decision to go through the evaluation process Wednesday, but says he’s not planning to hire an agent. He has until June 11 to withdraw from the draft.
Guards Mustapha Heron and Jared Harper and center Austin Wiley have already declared for the draft. Only Heron has indicated he plans to hire an agent, which would close the door on a possible return.
Brown averaged 15.9 points per game as a junior and ranks second in career 3-pointers for Auburn behind Wesley Person.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says he’s “not sure there is a player in college basketball who has improved more over the last three years than Bryce Brown.”
3 problems with Scott Dawson’s mandatory drug test proposal
Republican candidate for governor Scott Dawson discussed his priority of instituting mandatory drug testing at all Alabama public schools in a recent interview with John Sharp of AL.com.
“It is because I’m tired of drug addiction holding a generation hostage,” Dawson told Sharp. “Drug addiction doesn’t know a gender, a race, a socioeconomic status.”
Dawson introduces his policy idea on his campaign website: “Imagine a future where we not only reduce teenage drug use, but eradicate it. Imagine a future where young adults aren’t deep in drug addiction before they are able to establish themselves in life. Imagine a future where our prisons have far fewer young people locked up for drug use or associated crimes.”
Drug use is a very bad thing, especially among young people, but here are a few things I find problematic about the way Dawson has framed the issue of substance use and his policy: 1. Drug use and drug addiction are not the same thing.
Dawson makes no apparent distinction between the two, and it’s really important to parse the difference, especially if we’re comparing kids who make mistakes to hardened and hooked drug users.
Nationally, high school students who reported using marijuana one or more times in their lifetime was an average of 39 percent in 2015, according to the CDC. Students who reported using cocaine or pain pills were 5 percent, in 2015 and 2014 respectively.
These are striking numbers, particularly the marijuana-use number, but could indicate a far less grave situation than we might think. There is no distinction in that data point between the kid who uses drugs every week and the one who smoked once and utterly hated it, or took a pill and regretted it, or got into trouble and vowed to never do it again.
The point is that high school kids experiment. That’s not a justification of their behavior but a reality distinct from habitual use or addiction that must be considered when determining a justification for mandatory drug tests.
Perhaps Dawson’s goal in mandatory drug tests is to discourage overall recreational use, which might, in turn, discourage the development of addictions. That might work, I don’t know, but it’s important to make the key distinctions between use and addiction.
2. The proposal to only test those students involved in extracurricular activities seems rather arbitrary and would exclude the testing of a key demographic.
The students who used or who were at least rumored to use drugs most frequently in high school were not athletes or club presidents. This observation is based entirely on my own high school experience (I’m only four years removed).
Having said that, Dawson’s criterion would reach a large number of students because “extracurricular” includes sports, bands, clubs, and a lot of students are involved in those types of activities. Again, the tests may work.
3. Alcohol is the most threatening substance of all to young people, something drug tests can’t address.
The most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services demonstrates that between 2010 and 2014, Alabama youth aged 12-17 were first introduced to alcohol at an average rate more than twice the rate of marijuana and more than three times the rate of psychotherapeutic drugs.
Though obtaining illicit drugs has become fairly easy, there are even fewer structural barriers to obtaining alcohol than drugs. Moreover, teen alcohol use is responsible for some 4,700 deaths each year, according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving. That amounts to more teen alcohol-related deaths than deaths related to teen use of all illicit drugs combined.
Mitigating recreational drug use among young people is a noble public safety goal and finding help for those truly addicted to substances is even more noble. Drug tests may help to accomplish both, but it’s important to understand what their limits would be.
What do you know about Alabama’s congressional delegates?
There are dramatic differences between our congressional delegation of the 1940s-1960s and our group on the Potomac today. Obviously, their partisan badges have changed, as have Alabamians. There is also a tremendous difference in power and seniority of that era versus today’s group. That bygone era of Alabama congressmen were very progressive New Deal Democrats; whereas, our delegation today is one of the most conservative in America.
Their paths to Congress were also very different. It was as though the earlier folks had been born to be in Congress. They all went to the University of Alabama for college and law school, went off to fight in the World War, came back to their hometown to practice law for a short while before going off to Congress for a 20-30 year tenure of “Going Along to Get Along.”
Today’s delegation seems to have gotten there by accident. Of the seven, two went to Duke, one to Harvard, one to New York University, one to Birmingham Southern, one to Jacksonville State, and one to the University of Alabama. Six of the seven have law degrees, which is the only similarity to the bygone era.
As we look toward next year’s election, let’s take a look at our current congressional delegates since all are on the ballot this year. Congressmen run every two years but seldom lose. Once you get to Washington the power of incumbency is tremendous. All of the Washington special interest money gravitates to incumbents.
First district congressman, Bradley Bryne, is a Republican who was born and raised in Baldwin County in the heart of the traditional first district. This district is primarily a Baldwin and Mobile seat. Historically it has had great congressmen. Frank Boykin, Jack Edwards, Sonny Callahan, and Jo Bonner have more than aptly represented them over the past 80 years.
Byrne is a lawyer by profession. He graduated from Duke undergraduate and University of Alabama Law School. He served five years in the Alabama State Senate before becoming chancellor of the State Community College System where he served several years. He ran for governor in 2010 and led the first primary, but lost to Robert Bentley in the runoff. He won a Special Election to Congress in December of 2013. He has taken to Congress like a duck to water. He is 62 and serves on the Armed Services and Rules Committees. He will win reelection to a third term this year.
Second District Congresswoman, Martha Roby, is the only seat in play this year. She is vulnerable. Roby made a terrible mistake by saying that she was not going to vote for the Republican nominee, Donald Trump, last year. The backlash was dramatic.
She is being challenged by three significant GOP opponents. Former Montgomery Mayor and Congressman, Bobby Bright, will be tough. State Representative, Barry Moore, of Enterprise chose to challenge Roby rather than seek reelection to the Legislature. He has been running against Roby for over a year. Rich Hobson is Roy Moore’s chief ally. He will be the heir apparent to Judge Moore’s Wiregrass organization. Bright, Moore and Hobson were all born and raised in the Wiregrass.
Third district congressman, Mike Rogers, R-Anniston, is building some seniority and will be a safe bet for reelection. At the end of this term, he will have 16-years seniority. He serves on the Armed Services and Agriculture Committees where he is building power.
The crown jewel of our congressional delegation is Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville. Aderholt got to Congress at 30 years old and has 22 years of seniority. He is only 52 and is a ranking member of the Appropriations Committee. He will be reelected to a 12th term next year.
Congressman Mo Brooks ran a very good race for the U.S. Senate last year. He will probably run again in 2020 against Democrat Doug Jones. He will be reelected to his Congressional seat this year, and get ready for another Senate run.
Sixth district Birmingham Congressman, Gary Palmer, will win reelection to his suburban Jefferson/Shelby Republican seat. He is unopposed for a third term.
Our only Democratic Congressperson is a Harvard educated lady. Terri Sewell is a lawyer, who had a successful law practice in Birmingham before being elected to Congress from the Seventh District eight years ago. The Selma native is on a fast track in Washington. She will go back for another two-year term.
State appeals abortion ruling for minors in Alabama
Attorneys for the state of Alabama and one of its few abortion clinics faced off before federal judges Tuesday, debating the state’s effort to reinstate a law that let judges put minors seeking abortions through a trial-like process.
The state’s legislators in 2014 changed the process for minors to get abortions through a court order instead of parental consent. The new law let judges appoint a lawyer for the fetus and required minors to notify district attorneys, who could call witnesses to decide whether the minor was mature enough to have an abortion. Parents could attend the hearing if they already knew about it.
The ACLU said the law was the strictest of its kind in the country. The organization sued on behalf of Reproductive Health Services, an abortion clinic in Montgomery, in 2014.
The lawsuit did not provide estimates of how many minors were affected by the law, but shared the story of a 12-year-old girl who was raped and impregnated by a relative. A judge approved her abortion but the district attorney appealed it. An appeals court ultimately granted her abortion two weeks later, but the delay pushed the minor into the second trimester of her pregnancy.
A federal judge struck down the law as putting an undue burden on minors in July 2017. The state appealed in October. The appeal argued that the law didn’t hinder a minor who is mature enough from getting an abortion, but provided regulatory guidelines to ensure a decision was made in the minor’s best interest.
Arguments in Montgomery’s federal appeals court Tuesday, which are usually limited to half an hour, lasted two hours. Judges Charles Wilson, Adalberto Jordan and Patrick Higginbotham challenged the state’s arguments that involving the district attorney would not violate confidentiality or advocate against abortions and bias the judge.
“In the real world, if you go into a rural community in Alabama, if the district attorney is given notice that “Janey” is seeking an abortion, I don’t need evidence that will pose a risk to her anonymity,” said Higginbotham, who grew up in Alabama. “Do we have evidence that it won’t leak out?”
The state’s lawyer Eric Palmer responded that district attorneys were bound to confidentiality and their roles were “not necessarily as an advocate” but to “make sure the judge’s decision is accurate.” The district attorney could call witnesses to testify about the minor’s maturity if there wasn’t enough evidence, but Palmer said it would be near impossible to do so in the 72 hours required for the judge to issue an order.
Parents can also attend the hearing if they’re already aware of it and get legal counsel, although Palmer said their opinion did not have authority over the final outcome. Palmer did not deny that the guardian for the fetus is “adversarial” and advocates against the abortion.
The judges questioned the ACLU’s attorney Andrew Beck whether the legal process would be one-sided with only a guardian for the minor, not a guardian for the fetus or the input of the district attorney.
Beck said every other state with the same process doesn’t involve district attorneys. He argued that the minor already needs to prove on her own she’s mature enough to have the abortion and judges have denied petitions in the past without enough evidence.
“The law we’re fighting is even more extreme, forcing them to stand trial for their health decisions,” Beck said in a written statement.
Reproductive Health Services declined to comment on how many of their patients had sought abortions through the courts. The state’s appeal said that six minors had hearings with the Montgomery district attorney’s office from July 2014 to December 2016. The appeal said they asked minors few questions and never took a position in any of the cases.
YH FILM: Bham CEO almost lost his life, family — until a tough choice turned his worst year into his best
Birmingham-based marketing expert Corbitt Chandler says he used to think 2016 was the worst year of his life.
It was the year an addiction threatened his marriage, an infection threatened his life, and a showdown with his personal demons threatened his faith.
“I was just mad at life,” said the founder and CEO of Apex Current. “I didn’t really want to live anymore. …I was like, I’m just going to blow up my life and lose everything. I got kicked out of my house, and the whole thing just destroyed me. It destroyed me to start thinking about legacy and how I wanted my daughters to grow up.”
The father of two girls, ages 4 years old and 2 years old, said he made an extremely difficult decision that led to a surprising revelation … and a powerful turning point that turned the worst year of his life into his best.
WATCH the inspiring Yellowhammer Film created by editor and director Aaron Spigner:
Q & A with Corbitt Chandler:
What is your connection to Birmingham?
CC: I grew up here so it’s my hometown. I moved out to Los Angeles after graduating college and lived there for more than a decade working before being recruited back for a vice president of marketing role at Iron Tribe Fitness.
CC: Living in L.A. was crazy. I worked in sports marketing and pretty much traveled the world. I went through a ton as well, but ultimately it all led to me meeting my wife Michelle, who’s from California, and having our first daughter born out there.
What are your wife’s interests?
CC: Michelle is a full-time rock-star mom, wife and interior designer. She runs her own independent design firm called Harper James Design and she also runs a charity called Flower Child Project.
How did you realize you had contracted meningitis?
CC: I felt a little sick with a headache during the week. I took some Benadryl to sleep. When I woke up the next morning, I just remember feeling out of it and I just thought the meds were still kicking in, so I decided to workout — brilliant, I know. Then, driving to work, I had to cover one eye because my vision was impaired. I was at the office and had chills and finally was told to go home. When I got home and my wife saw me, she was pretty worried. We went to the doc and my fever was right at 104 degrees. They pumped me full of liquids with an IV, gave me meds and then ultimately sent me home, but said if I worsened to go straight to the hospital. I took a nap, woke up, ran into the door trying to go to the bathroom, and then nausea kicked in and we went to the ER. They did the spinal tap there and saw it was meningitis and sent me to the ICU.
What was it like for you in the ICU?
CC: I was in ICU for 7 days. They wanted me to stay longer so I literally had to muster everything in me to try and walk so they’d let me leave. I went in on August 11th, 2016. It was super weird being there. They took great care of me, but I realized how bad it was when I first got there and laid down and asked where the bathroom was and they handed me a bottle telling me you’re not allowed to get out of your bed in ICU. They had those things on my legs that every certain amount of minutes inflate to keep blood circulating. I had tons of needles stuck in me because veins collapse over time and they need to reposition the IV. I did a bunch of scans. The first few days were tough because they didn’t know if it was bacterial or viral. Bacterial is bad news bears and super contagious so I didn’t even know if I could see my kids again if I didn’t get better. Ultimately, after a few days, the results came back saying that it’s viral and it’s sort of a celebration, but you still feel like you’re dying so there’s that.
What was recovery like?
CC: As bad as ICU was, leaving was far worse. I get home thinking I’m going to be down for a couple weeks and it took me four or five months to start feeling close to normal. I could barely walk up the stairs or get in and out of my car. It’s hard to explain that to people especially when you’re in it. I went from being physically the strongest I had ever been to not being able to hold my kids. It was super weird. The funny thing is now I don’t work out nearly as hard. Really, I don’t work out hard at all. Physically, I’m much weaker. Part of what I do these days has more to do with discipline so I’m more focused on a very specific diet since I can’t train like I used to. My left arm never quite recovered from the nerve damage that was done so it still to this day has some deficiencies and coordination issues. Which used to frustrate the crap out of me, but now I just deal with it and it’s part of life. Which I, now, realize how crazy I sound doing those upside down push up things in the video. But, if you look closely, my left shoulder is wanting to collapse and I can only do like two now where I could do like 15 before.
What is your advice to anyone who is struggling, maybe fighting their own epic battle or feeling hopeless?
CC: A good plan executed violently today is better than the perfect plan next week! Just go and move forward. Other than physical dependency or illness, there really is not a good excuse for not taking control of your life. It’s in your hands, but no one’s going to give you permission. It’s up to you.
What is your advice to someone contemplating taking a risk like starting their own business?
That’s a great question! I’m still learning. I think the hard part as always is thinking about scale. I am passionate about the work. I love what I do, but as we grow it involves creating that scale and working on the business, not in it. That’s not my favorite so I really have to use my “why” to drive that.
What are some of your goals for Apex Current?
I think ultimately, it’s our mission: “Connecting Businesses with Their Audiences”. We run performance-driven ads utilizing data and analytics. Ultimately, we’re about getting our clients trackable results, but it goes both ways. To the buyer, we want to serve them ads they want to see when they want to see them. That creates a very positive environment for both parties. So, growing Apex to that end is the goal and that feeds my why of creating an amazing life for my girls and being able to give. So, from a giving perspective, that’s something that keeps me centered. It’s like: This is not about me. So, I’m doing that personally right now, but working on a plan for that to be an essential part of the business structure.
Rachel Blackmon Bryars is managing editor of Yellowhammer News