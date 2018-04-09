Newest Stories

Auburn’s Bruce Pearl on Israel: If a foreign country threatened to destroy Boston or Auburn within the next 25 years, how should our country react?

Sunday on Twitter, Auburn University head basketball coach Bruce Pearl reiterated his support for Israel by posing the question, if his hometown Boston or his current residence Auburn were threatened by a hostile power, what would be the appropriate reaction?

Pearl made those comments about a Jerusalem Post story published on Saturday that quoted Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, a senior member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, threatening to turn the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv “into ghost-towns”:

“You’ve tried your chances twice,” and failed, Khatami said, according to an Iranian Student News Agency report. “Despite the fact that Hezbollah is stronger today than ever, if you want Tel Aviv and Haifa razed to the ground, try your chances again.”

Auburn’s Jewish head basketball coach has been a staunch advocate for Israel in the past. In 2016, he lashed out at the Obama administration for what was deemed to be an anti-Israel move at the United Nations.

Before that, Pearl led the U.S. men’s basketball team at Israel’s 2008 World Maccabiah Games, known to some as the “Jewish Olympics.”

He won a gold medal for the United States during those games.

“I wanted the guys to understand that the trip to Israel wasn’t just about basketball, although we took our basketball really seriously,” he said of the games according to a 2014 report from the Times of Israel. “It was about our Jewish heritage. It was about our young Jewish men [having] the chance to go to the homeland, if you will, and experience it — and for me, the same thing — and have a greater appreciation for who she is and what she faces and how we stay connected and protect her.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

5 must-know facts about the ‘Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act’

Last month the U.S. Senate passed the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA), legislation intended to limit online sex trafficking. (A similar bill—the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA)—was also passed by the House, and the combined legislation is known as FOSTA-SESTA.) Here are five facts you should know about this anti-trafficking legislation.

1. For more than twenty years, a loophole in a federal law has allowed sex trafficking to thrive online. In 1996 Congress passed the Communications Decency Act, which attempted to regulate the exposure of indecent and obscene material directed toward children. The effectiveness of the Decency Act, though, was undermined because the law has been interpreted to say that “operators of internet services” (such as websites) are not to be legally liable for the words of third parties who use their services.

2. Because of this loophole, online content providers that post classified ads have been allowed to advertise prostitution with near impunity. A prime example is Backpage.com, which, according to the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, posts one million sex ads a day. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children previously testified in a Senate subcommittee that 71 percent of all suspected child sex trafficking cases have a link to Backpage. When challenged in state courts, Backpage has repeatedly prevailed based on the interpretation that the Decency Act protects them from prosecution for the criminal wrongdoing of their customers.

3. FOSTA-SESTA amends federal law to specify that the Decency Act does not prevent websites from being subjected to civil action or criminal prosecution under state or federal criminal or civil laws relating to sex trafficking of children or sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. Additionally, the legislation amends the federal criminal code to specify that the violation for benefiting from “participation in a venture” engaged in sex trafficking includes knowingly assisting, supporting, or facilitating the violation.

4. FOSTA-SESTA also allows state attorneys general to bring civil actions in U.S. district courts on behalf of the state’s residents if the attorney general believes an interest of the residents has been or is threatened or adversely affected by any person who knowingly participates in sex trafficking.

5. Even though the legislation has not yet been signed into law, it is already motivating online content providers to change their policies. According to Susan Yoshihara of the Center for Family and Human Rights:

“Cityvibe shut down completely, the Erotic Review, the ‘Yelp of the sex trade’ where men rate their experiences with trafficking victims, shut down advertisement boards in the United States, NightShift shut down to review policies, VerifyHim shut down its ‘newsreel,’ Craigslist personals section was shut down, Reddit’s prostitution-related “subreddits” were marked private and the site instituted new policies banning the sale of sex acts and drugs, Google reportedly deleted its publicly shared commercial sex-related advertising, WordPress.com reportedly removed its commercial sex-related advertising sites, Paypal reportedly disabled advertised accounts for commercial sex-related payment, Rubmaps, Erotic Monkey, and USA Sex Guide had extended maintenance periods over the weekend, suggesting upcoming changes due to the new law, Microsoft is issuing new Terms of Service effective May 1st covering all of its platforms, including Skype and Xbox, to urge users not to use the services to share pornography or criminal activity.”

(Courtesy ERLC)

Kay Ivey signs ethics exemption for developers into law

Praising it as a job-recruitment tool, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday signed into law a bill that will exempt economic developers from the state ethics law.

Ivey’s office announced that she signed the bill approved by lawmakers this session after sometimes-contentious debate over whether it was a job-recruitment necessity or a gaping new hole in state ethics law.

Economic developers would not be considered lobbyists and would not register with the state and disclose their employers and activity as lobbyists do, under the legislation. Supporters said developers do not currently register, but the law needed to be clarified because of recent questions over whether they should.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield, the state’s top job recruiter, had sought the change. Canfield has said professional site developers, who help businesses decide where to locate, would be hesitant to work in Alabama if they must register as lobbyists.

In an interview with The Associated Press this week, Ivey said the law is aimed at ensuring developers feel welcome in the state. She said there had been “misinformation” about the bill.

“If a company is looking at our state or any other state, they don’t want their competition to know what they are doing,” Ivey said.

Critics had argued that anyone seeking deals with the state should not be exempted, and that such exemptions could be exploited.

Rep. Chris England, a Democrat from Tuscaloosa, said the law creates “a loophole large enough to drive an economic development truck through.”

The bill cleared the Alabama Senate by a single vote, after the addition of a provision that the exemption will expire next year unless renewed by lawmakers. It passed by a wider margin in the Alabama House of Representatives.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama’s Yellowhammer Multimedia and Mississippi’s Y’all Politics announce strategic partnership

Birmingham-based Yellowhammer Multimedia on Monday announced a new strategic partnership with leading Mississippi political news site Y’all Politics.

Y’all Politics was founded in 2004 and has built a loyal audience who value honest news and insightful conservative opinion. The site has been recognized around the country for its work and is regularly cited in national publications.

Yellowhammer Multimedia is a leading online and radio-based news content provider in Alabama.

The scope of the partnership will include increasing Y’all Politics readership though additional content and social media, editorial guidance, event planning including the MSTop50 event sponsored annually by Y’all Politics, and development of new streams of revenue through digital production.

“We’ve watched as Yellowhammer has grown into a mature media presence in Alabama,” said Alan Lange, founder and CEO of Jackson New Media, Inc., (parent company of Y’all Politics).

“There is a lot of affinity between the two organizations and between the leaders of both organizations personally. This partnership is going to propel Y’all Politics to a different level and give readers in Mississippi a distinctly different platform for news and information.”

Yellowhammer Multimedia’s owner and publisher is Allison Ross, a successful consulting, real estate and public relations entrepreneur, who grew up in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and earned a degree in broadcast news and political science from the University of Alabama.

“Mississippi is my home and we are thrilled to become part of the Y’all Politics team,” said Ross. “This collaboration is incredibly exciting on both a personal and professional level.”

Ross, her husband John, and their twins Mac and Clara have lived in Decatur, Birmingham and Montgomery and currently reside in Memphis, Tennessee.

Brian “B.J.” Ellis, chief executive officer of Yellowhammer Multimedia, said he looks forward to establishing an active presence in Mississippi and partnering with Y’all Politics to combine experience and expertise going into the coming Mississippi elections in 2018 and 2019.

“After living in Mississippi for more than six years, the partnership will provide a great opportunity to reconnect with its people,” said Ellis, a former basketball coach for Delta State University and Mississippi Valley State University.

Y’all Politics added its first full-time reporter in January. Sarah Ulmer’s daily reports from the State Capitol have created an immediate impact on how news is reported there and additional reporting resources for Y’all Politics are planned in the coming months.

“Yellowhammer has positioned itself as Alabama’s premier source for conservative news, opinion and analysis,” Ross said. “We are proud of the multimedia enterprise we have built in Alabama and with the next two active years of Mississippi political cycles, we knew it was the right time to expand and amplify the Y’all Politics platform to the fullest.”

Shelby County farm honored as ‘Farm of Distinction’ in Alabama

A central Alabama farm dating back to the 1800s is being honored as the state’s 2018 Farm of Distinction.

The Shelby County row-crop operation run by John and Kate DeLoach received the honor during a luncheon in Birmingham on Thursday.

A release from the Alabama Farmer’s Federation said the award means the couple will receive $20,000 in cash and prizes. They will also represent the state in a regional competition later this year.

The 1,325-acre DeLoach Farms has been in the family since 1820. It includes hundreds of acres planted in cotton, soybeans, wheat and hay. The farm has some of the highest yields in the area, the Federation said.

John DeLoach said in a statement he has been working the farm since he was a teenager.

“I was 13 when my grandfather passed away,” he said. “Grandma talked about selling the farm, but I told her I’d come every day after school to help. At 16, when I graduated high school, I pretty much took over running the farm.”

Now, 26 years later, the land management plan includes 20 acres of improved wetlands where DeLoach regulates water levels for waterfowl. Plans include the addition of honeybees, a vineyard and agricultural tourism.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Syrian showdown: Trump vs. the Generals

With ISIS on the run in Syria, President Trump this week declared that he intends to make good on his promise to bring the troops home.

“I want to get out. I want to bring our troops back home,” said the president. We’ve gotten “nothing out of the $7 trillion (spent) in the Middle East in the last 17 years. … So, it’s time.”

Not so fast, Mr. President.

For even as Trump was speaking he was being contradicted by his Centcom commander Gen. Joseph Votel. “A lot of good progress has been made” in Syria, Votel conceded, “but the hard part … is in front of us.”

Moreover, added Votel, when we defeat ISIS, we must stabilize Syria and see to its reconstruction.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had been even more specific:

“It is crucial to our national defense to maintain a military and diplomatic presence in Syria, to help bring an end to that conflict, as they chart a course to achieve a new political future.”

But has not Syria’s “political future” already been charted?

Bashar Assad, backed by Iran and Russia, has won his seven-year civil war. He has retaken the rebel stronghold of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus. He now controls most of the country that we and the Kurds do not.

According to The Washington Post, Defense Secretary James Mattis is also not on board with Trump and “has repeatedly said … that U.S. troops would be staying in Syria for the foreseeable future to guarantee stability and political resolution to the civil war.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who fears a “Shiite corridor” from Tehran to Baghdad, Damascus and Beirut, also opposes Trump. “If you take those (U.S.) troops out from east Syria,” the prince told Time, “you will lose that checkpoint … American troops should stay (in Syria) at least for the mid-term, if not the long-term.”

Bibi Netanyahu also wants us to stay in Syria.

Wednesday, Trump acceded to his generals. He agreed to leave our troops in Syria until ISIS is finished. However, as the 2,000 U.S. troops there are not now engaging ISIS — many of our Kurd allies are going back north to defend border towns threatened by Turkey — this could take a while.

Yet a showdown is coming. And, stated starkly, the divide is this:

Trump sees al-Qaida and ISIS as the real enemy and is prepared to pull all U.S. forces out of Syria as soon as the caliphate is eradicated. And if Assad is in power then, backed by Russia and Iran, so be it.

Trump does not see an Assad-ruled Syria, which has existed since the Nixon presidency, as a great threat to the United States. He is unwilling to spill more American blood to overturn the outcome of a war that Syria, Iran and Russia have already won. Nor is he prepared to foot the bill for the reconstruction of Syria, or for any long-term occupation of that quadrant of Syria that we and our allies now hold.

Once ISIS is defeated, Trump wants out of the war and out of Syria.

The Israelis, Saudis and most of our foreign policy elite, however, vehemently disagree. They want the U.S. to hold onto that slice of Syria east of the Euphrates that we now occupy, and to use the leverage of our troops on Syrian soil to effect the removal of President Assad and the expulsion of the Iranians.

The War Party does not concede Syria is lost. It sees the real battle as dead ahead. It is eager to confront and, if need be, fight Syrians, Iranians and Shiite militias should they cross to the east bank of the Euphrates, as they did weeks ago, when U.S. artillery and air power slaughtered them in the hundreds, Russians included.

If U.S. troops do remain in Syria, the probability is high that Trump, like Presidents Bush and Obama before him, will be ensnared indefinitely in the Forever War of the Middle East.

President Erdogan of Turkey, who has seized Afrin from the Syrian Kurds, is threatening to move on Manbij, where Kurdish troops are backed by U.S. troops. If Erdogan does not back away from his threat, NATO allies could start shooting at one another.

As the 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria are both uninvited and unwelcome, a triumphant Assad is likely soon to demand that we remove them from his country.

Will we defy President Assad then, with the possibility U.S. planes and troops could be engaging Syrians, Russians, Iranians and Shiite militias, in a country where we have no right to be?

Trump is being denounced as an isolationist. But what gains have we reaped from 17 years of Middle East wars — from Afghanistan to Iraq, Syria, Libya and Yemen — to justify all the blood shed and the treasure lost?

And how has our great rival China suffered from not having fought in any of these wars?

Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of a new book, “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.” 

(Creators, copyright 2018)

