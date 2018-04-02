Newest Stories

Arby’s sued over sexual harassment allegations in Alabama

Fast food chain Arby’s and its franchisee Beavers’ Inc. are facing a federal lawsuit after several teenaged female employees were allegedly sexually harassed at an Arby’s in Atmore, Alabama. The Equal Opportunity Employment Commission sued the companies Friday.
According to the lawsuit, Arby’s hired a team leader trainee in May 2016 who repeatedly pressured young female employees to have sex with him using graphic language, followed them home and deliberately touched one in an unwelcome sexual manner. The lawsuit also says that employees and others complained about harassment to supervisors and managers, but Arby’s took no action for several months until the harasser physically injured one of the victims.

Beavers’ Inc. and Arby’s did not respond to requests for comment via phone and email Friday afternoon.

Mark Richenderfer joins Birmingham Business Alliance as vice president of investor relations

Mark Richenderfer, an executive with over 20 years of business experience, has joined the Birmingham Business Alliance’s (BBA) investor relations team as Vice President of Investor Relations. Richenderfer will be responsible for recruiting new investors to the BBA by messaging how the BBA positively impacts regional development, business growth and quality of life in the region.

“Mark comes to the BBA with a wealth of knowledge and experience established over the past 20 years across various industries,” said Craig Hill, Chief Financial Officer for the BBA. “I look forward to him continuing to strengthen the relationships we have with our current investors and establishing new relationships with potential investors.”

Richenderfer comes to the BBA from Ironline Advisors (formerly Transworld Business Advisors), where he has served as Healthcare Practice Lead since 2015. In that role, Richenderfer consulted and advised companies through the mergers and acquisitions process, including due diligence, for both sell-side and buy-side transactions.

Richenderfer has also owned contracting and consulting company OE Execution LLC since 2012. OE Execution designs and implements the strategies, processes and analytics needed to enable companies to determine the feasibility and risk assessment of expansion into new markets and countries. He has previous experience consulting for companies including Hewlett-Packard and CHEP, and industries including manufacturing, printing, pharmaceuticals, and food, beverage and household goods.

Richenderfer graduated from Villanova University with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and Drexel University with a Master of Business Administration degree. He also has a Master Certificate in Six Sigma from Villanova.

“Mark is the right person to help communicate our message to our investors,” said BBA President and CEO Brian Hilson. “Because of his background and proven expertise, I am confident Mark will be a strong contributor to the work we do at the BBA to grow jobs and capital investment in the region.”

The Birmingham Business Alliance is the lead economic development organization for the Birmingham region. For more information about the BBA visit its website here.

Proposed Alabama industrial park, community to receive $6 million

A proposed high-tech industrial park and residential community near Barber Motorsports in Alabama could receive $6 million in federal grants.

The funds could help push forward development of the project that could create more than 1,200 jobs, Al.com reported. The Alabama Department of Labor says the project could generate an economic impact of more than $85 million in Birmingham.

The Alabama Department of Labor announced Wednesday that the state has been given preliminary approval to distribute $10 million in federal grant funds to three projects.

Work on the projects is expected to begin this summer. The project is called the Grand River Technology and Grand River Homes.

The Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s federal office gave the approval. It was a part of the 2017 AML Pilot Program to revitalize Alabama’s coalfields region.

Along with the Grand River development, the other projects are in the cities of Helena and Vestavia Hills.

In November, the Birmingham City Council approved entering into an agreement with U.S. Steel to pay up to $4.6 million for some site work to prepare 40 acres south of Barber Motorsports Park for the industrial park.

U.S. Steel will deed 24 acres near the site over to the city for the relocation of the Southern Museum of Flight.

The development agreement says the city’s investment will pay for the construction of a partial road and grading of the property.

U.S. Steel, Birmingham, Southern Museum of Flight, Jefferson County and Leeds has partnered on the project.

7 Things: Trump ends DACA debate, Laura Ingraham has been bullied into submission, Sen. Doug Jones says the EPA head is out, and more …

1. President Donald Trump signals end of the DACA debate as a “Caravan of migrant families” move towards U.S. border

— The president has declared that any DACA deal is officially dead, he also called for a “nuclear option” to work on border issues.

— This is all happening as there is a massive mob of Central American illegals streaming through Mexico with no opposition from the Mexican authorities.

2. Fox News’ Laura Ingraham is bullied in to submission by a 17-year-old kid, he refuses to accept her apology

— Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg took offense to Ingraham mocking his whining about not being able to get into college and called for an advertiser boycott; it worked.

— After Ingraham apologized and announced she will be taking a week off, Hogg declared she is still a bully and that she should spend her Easter vacation reflecting.

3. AL Sen. Doug Jones states the obvious, EPA head Scott Pruitt will be the latest from the Trump administration to go 

— Speaking to reporters, Jones feels the latest scandal involving Pruitt and a lobbyist wife providing a rental to him will do him in and he is “on his way out”.

— Former Gov. Chris Christie, who was part of the early Trump transition agrees saying, “I don’t know how you survive this one, and if he has to go, it’s because he never should have been there in the first place.”

4. Sinclair Broadcasting is under-fire for all of the things he rightly claims the liberal media does

— A montage of Sinclair’s anchors from around the country reading the same script is making the rounds of social media and anchors and others have complained about the comments about “fake news”.

— Just for a bit of clarity, American media bias already exists and it’s isn’t about conservative oligarchs controlling the message.

5. The media was targeting Easter for some reason on Easter, this doesn’t happen with other holidays

— Am opinion piece at NBC.com told the story of a Christian who can’t celebrate Easter because of its ties to “white supremacy”.

— Another NBC News employee, Chuck Todd, decided to try to explain that there is nothing all that “good” about “Good Friday”.

6. London is trending towards a murder rate higher than New York’s; this is incredibly rare

— For all the talk we are hearing about how our society is plagued by rampant gun violence that no one else sees, we are ignoring that other countries are seeing an uptick in violence while America is seeing a decrease in crime.

— In February, London had more murders than New York with a total of 15 homicides and there were  22 murders in March, which should top New York’s numbers as well.

7. Charles Barkley donates $250k for African-American history education in Alabama

— The outspoken former NBA player and current television analysts says that money will assist kids in Mississippi and Alabama learn more about their culture.

— The program is about African-American History and will share African American stories in public service, sciences, academia, the arts, music, and sports.

Alabama building wins national historical renovation award

An Alabama building has won a national award as the best historical renovation under $25 million.

Associated Builders and Contractors, a national trade group, announced the award to the Kress Building in Montgomery during its March convention in Long Beach, California.

AL.com says developer Montgomery BUILDS turned a dilapidated three-story building into a five-story mixed-use property.

The Montgomery Advertiser says several retail tenants have been signed.

Official opening is April 12.

Samuel L. Kress opened the building in 1898. It was rebuilt in 1929 after a fire.

Greenville, Ala. mayor warns Trump proposed tariffs would have detrimental impact on his city

GREENVILLE — Although many Alabamians seem to welcome President Donald Trump’s pushback against the shift to a global economy, there could be consequences for some of Alabama’s small towns.

In an interview with Yellowhammer News recently, Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon said Trump’s proposed tariffs on imported aluminum and steel would have consequences for Butler County’s economy.

A short ride north on Interstate 65 from Greenville is Hyundai Motor Manufacturing facility, which it and many of Hyundai’s local vendors stand to lose from a tariff.

“The biggest thing that is facing us right now is the tariff tax,” McLendon said. “That’s something the president wants to do. We’ve got a lot of Korean companies here. They’ve been to see me. They’ve also been to see [Richard] Shelby, Representative Roby and they’re really concerned about that. They get a lot of steel here. Hyundai Steel has provided a lot of steel to Hyundai cars. If they have to start paying these tariffs and everything, it could affect them. So, we’re concerned about that. They’re a big part of our economic development here.”

Following the interview with Yellowhammer, McLendon raised the issue to Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) during a question-and-answer session of a luncheon hosted by the Greenville Rotary Club.

Roby explained there could be exemptions to the tariff that would address his concerns, but said she had not seen the specifics of Trump’s proposal.

“What the answer is going to have to be is I’m going to update you as we learn more information about processes,” she said. “I am hearing what you’re hearing in the same real-time that you’re hearing it in terms of exemptions of countries and exemption processes that would relate to certain types of industry.”

Roby vowed to stay in contact as she learned more.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

