Anthony Scaramucci talks Stormy Daniels, the 2nd Amendment, and President Trump’s leadership
Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director under President Trump, joined The Conservative Savage last Saturday to discuss a few recent news events occurring in America.
Scaramucci discussed Stormy Daniels, immigration, the 2nd Amendment, and President Trump’s leadership.
When asked about the Stormy Daniels controversy, Scaramucci described the matter as a “complicated story.”
“I’m friends with the president, so I am going to take him at his word,” Scaramucci continued.
“Her end of the bargain was to lay low. She breached that end of the bargain, so why not return the $130,000.”
In an attempt to reach out to Americans, Scaramuccci said, “I’m hoping that we move past the personal scandals and focus the country on policy because the president has got the right policies. The economy is growing, deregulation has been a focal point for small businesses, and you can see new job activity in small businesses.”
“For the first time in about twelve years, you’re seeing a dramatic increase in wages. Middle and lower-middle-class families are benefitting,” he continued.
Scaramucci was asked his opinion on immigration into America and his thoughts on the citizenship question being placed on the census. He responded, “Let’s face it, we are a nation of immigrants… I am all for naturalized and legal immigration, I think so is the president.”
“If you have a welfare state, you have to have a strong border. Without a strong border and the free market being what it is, people will flood over the border to participate in your welfare state,” Scaramucci stated.
“Regarding the citizenship and the census, it’s political. I think that the Democrats have decided that the people coming into the United States are going to vote their way. This is a way they can blueify these states.”
When asked whether or not he believed the left was out to repeal the 2nd Amendment, Scaramucci responded, “There is absolutely no question that there is a large group on the left that want to repeal the 2nd Amendment, including, apparently, Justice Stevens.”
“We have to figure out a way to keep the guns away from people that are crazy, that want to do real hurt and harm, specifically school children,” he said.
“I am a champion of the 2nd Amendment. I come from a family of hunters… I understand why people want to have their guns. They’re normal. They don’t want to harm others and of course they should have them.”
When asked about whether or not he thought President Trump’s Twitter use hindered or helped Trump’s dealings with China, Scaramucci responded, “I think it helps and it hurts. I think it does both… Theirs is a strategic use of the Twitter account. He did that during the campaign.”
In regards to what he would do if he was currently serving the president, Scaramucci said, “I had a nine-point plan that I was ready to submit that Monday when I got fired. I would take him [President Trump] out of the corner he is painted in and get him out there to other outlets.”
@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and host of the Conservative Savage radio program that airs noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 101.1 WDYE