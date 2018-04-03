Newest Stories

58 mins ago

The nine-year-old girl competing on a HIGH SCHOOL boys varsity golf team

The big news in golf over the last few weeks has been Tiger Woods’ potential re-ascendency, but it’s nowhere near as interesting as a third-grade Alabama girl competing – and beating – 17-year-old boys in high school varsity golf.

A recent Tuscaloosa News report outlines the story of Anna Beeker, a nine-year-old who competes on the varsity boys golf team at Tuscaloosa Academy.

Beeker is able to compete because Tuscaloosa Academy is part of the Alabama Independent School Association, whose rules allow young athletes to compete at the highest level. She would not be able to compete at a typical public high school involved with the Alabama High School Athletic Association, which does not allow athletes to compete at the varsity level until the seventh grade.

“She knows how to conduct herself on the course, how to stand, but she also knows how to hit the ball, and at her age to be able to hit the ball the way she does is a big advantage,” Scott Taylor, Anna’s coach, told the Tuscaloosa News. “She doesn’t hit like a third-grader, and she is willing to learn and listen.”

One of Beeker’s 17-year-old opponents, Luke Agent, was surprised to hear that his teammate played against a nine-year-old girl.

“I played a third-grader today,” Agent’s teammate told him, according to the Tuscaloosa News story.

“I don’t think they let third-grade girls in the tournament,” Agent responded.

“Well, they did,” his teammate said, “and she almost beat me.”

Former teacher sentenced to prison for producing child porn

An Alabama man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for producing child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that 54-year-old Charles Mark McCormack was also given three years of supervised release on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography in November.

McCormack said he videotaped a 6-year-old girl urinating in a bathroom in his residence between 1997 and 1998. Law enforcement discovered images of nude and topless females believed to be child porn, and a suitcase containing young girls’ underwear during a search in 2016.

McCormack was a kindergarten teacher at the time of the search.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama's Wilder says he's ready to fight Joshua next in UK

Deontay Wilder says he’s ready to fight Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight unification bout, and is willing to travel overseas to make it happen.

Wilder called off a scheduled media conference call Tuesday, instead issuing a statement saying he’s open to fighting Joshua next in the United Kingdom.

“Anthony, I am so glad we finally heard from you on Saturday and that you want to fight me as your next opponent and you want the fight to happen in the UK,” Wilder said. “I accept that challenge and I am ready to come to the UK for my next fight. There is nothing on Team Wilder’s side to prevent me from fighting you next.”

The Alabama native said co-managers Shelly Finkel and Al Haymon are available to begin talks to set up the fight immediately, and “the sooner the better.”

Joshua (21-0, 20 knockouts) is a huge draw in the UK. He won a unanimous decision over Joseph Parker on Saturday before 78,000 fans in Cardiff, Wales. He now holds four title belts, while Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) is the WBC champion.

Wilder has defended his WBC belt six times, all with stoppages. He’s coming off a 10th-round knockout of previously unbeaten Luis Ortiz on March 3.

The Joshua-Wilder winner would be the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

“I will get all five of the belts,” Joshua said after the Parker fight. “It’s not an issue.”

Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn said afterward the fight needs to happen this year, but called Wilder’s representatives “erratic and unpredictable.”

One potential bone of contention: Joshua doesn’t think the purse should be a 50-50 split because he holds four belts.

But Wilder’s statement struck a polite tone a few days after shouting into his phone on a video posted on Twitter: “Joshua? Joshua? Stop playing, and pick up the phone!”

His message Tuesday: “Thanks Anthony, I can’t wait to meet you in the ring.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

It may be time for Gov. Kay Ivey's opponents to rent Parker Griffith's giant inflatable duck

If things stay the way they are right now, there will probably not be a GOP Gubernatorial debate in 2018. In February, Gov. Kay Ivey said she would be open to a debate, but in April it appears that a debate won’t happen. This isn’t new, in 2014, then-Governor Robert Bentley’s Democrat opponent accused Bentley of “ducking debates”. To drive this point home, Griffith brought an inflatable duck with him on the campaign trail. The ridiculousness of this publicity stunt was only topped by the Montgomery Advertiser’s ridiculous story:

Why this matters: This is nothing new, Bentley didn’t want to debate his general election opponent in 2014 because he had no need to. Like Ivey, Bentley was crushing Griffith. Also like Ivey, Bentley knew there was little to gain by boosting the campaigns of her political opponents when she knows they are floundering. This may not be the right thing to do, Alabamians deserve to hear these candidates out, but it is smart politics on the part of the Governor to sit this out.

The details:

— Not debating in 2014 did not hurt Gov. Bentley, he trounced Griffith 63.9 to 36.1 on election day.

— Multiple media outlets, not including Yellowhammer News, have scheduled a debate for April 18th.

— Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, evangelist Scott Dawson and Alabama Sen. Bill Hightower of Mobile, have all agreed to take part in the April 18th event but Gov. Ivey has stated she has an engagement in Mobile that day.

— Internal polling places the Governor at above 50 percent in the GOP primary with her opponents wallowing in the teens and single-digits.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 AM weekdays on WVNN in Huntsville.

Wind advisory issued ahead of Deep South storms

Forecasters say winds gusting to 45 mph are possible in parts of the Deep South as a weather system brings the threat of strong storms to the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory that includes the northern sections of Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama through Tuesday night.

Other advisories or watches are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center says northwestern Mississippi is part of an area that faces an enhanced risk of severe weather starting Tuesday afternoon. The threat of storms extends as far north as central Ohio.

Other parts of Mississippi plus Alabama, Louisiana and parts of Georgia face a reduced threat that will continue through Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

There’s a possibility of storms in southern and along the Eastern Seaboard later in the week.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Suspect shot multiple times by police in Alabama

An unidentified suspect has been shot by police in Alabama and airlifted to a local hospital.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson tells WSFA-TV that the suspect was shot multiple times. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Special Agent Jason Ward says Alabama State Troopers began chasing a driver who was traveling west on U.S. Route 80. They were assisted by the Selma Police Department.

Ward says shots were fired, wounding the driver. The outlet was unable to report the driver’s condition.

The district attorney says the suspect was from the Montgomery and Lowndes County area, but would not say why the suspect was being chased. Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

