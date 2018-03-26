Newest Stories

5 hours ago

Alexia Borden is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact

For Alexia Borden, power runs in the family.

That would be power in the electricity sense, not the monarchial meaning.

Borden, who last year became senior vice president and general counsel of Alabama Power, is the daughter of Georgia Power President and CEO Paul Bowers.

She also is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact. The honor comes a year after Yellowhammer named her among the Yellowhammer Power & Influence 50, recognizing the 50 movers and shakers in business and politics.
Borden, who grew up in Atlanta and Pensacola, Florida, graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in industrial engineering and then worked in the U.S. Embassy in Paris. Later, she attained a law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law and joined the firm of Balch & Bingham’s Birmingham office.

Borden moved to Montgomery because of career opportunities for her husband, Gray Borden, now a federal magistrate judge.

Alexia Borden told RSVP magazine in 2013 that she appreciated the ability to balance work and family that Balch & Bingham afforded her.

“I love the flexibility of working in a private firm,” she said.

Borden’s promotion at Alabama Power represents a rapid ascent at one of the state’s most powerful companies. She had joined the firm in 2016, after a decade of practicing environmental law.

At Alabama Power, Borden ran the company’s governmental affairs shop, monitoring the state government and lobbying on issues of importance to the utility.

Borden told RSVP that her parents were the biggest influences on her life. She said her father taught her patience and perseverance, while her mother imparted kindness and thoughtfulness.

Borden serves on several civic and charitable boards, including the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and the Baptist Health Foundation. She also has participated in Leadership Montgomery and served as president of EAT South, an urban teaching farm.

Borden and Gov. Kay Ivey will be among 20 Alabama women honored in a March 29 awards event in Birmingham. Event details and registration may be found here.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of "Wicked Mobile."

5 hours ago

Russian shopping mall fire kills 64; no alarms reported

Witnesses say fire alarms were silent and many doors were locked when a blaze at a Russian shopping mall packed with children and their parents on the first weekend of the school recess killed 64 people in Siberia.

The fire at the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo, a city about 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, was extinguished by Monday morning after burning through the night.

Sixty-four deaths were confirmed after firefighters finished combing through the four floors of the mall, Emergency Situations Minister Vladimir Puchkov told a televised briefing. Six of the bodies have not yet been recovered. Some of the dead were found inside a cinema, which one witness said had been locked shut.

Investigators said Monday that emergency exits were blocked and a security guard turned off the public announcement system when he received a call about the blaze, but they provided no information why that happened.

On Monday morning, Kemerovo residents were bringing flowers, candles and stuffed animals to a plaza outside the mall, and local hospitals reported an influx of people wanting to donate blood for the victims.

Out of 23 victims whose bodies have been identified, eight are children, the emergency officials said.

Thirteen people have been hospitalized. Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova, who visited the Keremovo hospital where the victims were receiving treatment, said on Russian state television that the patient in the gravest condition is an 11-year-old boy who jumped out of a window from the fourth floor. The boy’s parents and younger sister died in the fire, Skvortsova said.

Some 200 animals are also believed to have died in the mall’s petting zoo. The zoo’s manager told the Tass news agency that the animals included rabbits, turtles, pigs, goats and rodents.

Russia’s top investigative body said Monday afternoon that they are searching for a security officer who appears to have turned off the PA system when he received a call about the blaze.

Four people have been detained in connection with the deadly fire, including one of the mall’s tenants. The investigators did not give the cause of the fire but said they have obtained evidence proving “flagrant violations” that could have contributed to the heavy loss of life, including the fact that the fire escapes were blocked.

Some accounts indicated that the blaze first erupted in a children’s game room and spread quickly, filling the huge building with toxic fumes.

Witness testimony indicated that the fire alarms were not working, but it was not clear why.

Eyewitnesses also said that staff did not arrange for the evacuation at the shopping mall, which was converted from a former confectionery factory in 2013. Some guards and other staff helped people to get out, but there was no organized rescue effort.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday it was too early to draw conclusions about whether local officials failed in Kemerovo.

Winter Cherry was one of Kemerovo’s most popular entertainment centers for families with children, with its own indoor skating rink, petting zoo and trampolines and a movie theater with several screens. Kemerovo residents said the mall was packed with children and their parents.

Anna Zarechneva, who was on the top floor where the fire started, watching a movie with her husband and son, said they only found out about the fire when a man ran into the theater shouting.

“We didn’t hear the fire alarm, they even didn’t turn on the light during the show,” she said. “That movie could have been the last for us, I’ve only just realized that.”

The doors at another movie hall that was showing a cartoon were locked, according to some accounts from the scene, trapping children inside. Some theaters in Russia reportedly lock doors after the movie starts screening to avoid ticketless viewers.
Alexander Lillevyali lost three daughters — 11-year-old twins and a 5-year-old — who were in a cinema hall on the top floor watching a cartoon.

Lillevyali told the Meduza news website that one of his daughters called him, saying that they could smell the smoke but could not get out because the door was locked.

“I was shouting into the phone, telling her to get out but there was nothing I could do — the fire was in front of me,” he said.
The Prosecutor General’s Office on Monday ordered all shopping malls in Russia to be checked for fire safety features.
Russian companies routinely complain about excessive checks from various government agencies, which often abuse elaborate rules and regulations to pressure businesses. As a result, many companies prefer to pay bribes instead of complying with outdated and excessive regulations, including fire safety rules.

President Vladimir Putin late on Sunday offered his “deep condolences” to the families of the victims. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called for a moment of silence at a session of the government on Monday.

Pope Francis said in a telegram to Putin that he is “deeply saddened” by the loss of life. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel both issued condolences to Russia, with Merkel quoted as telling Putin: “We grieve with you.”

Local media named millionaire Denis Shtengelov who built his fortune through a company producing snack food as the owner of the mall. Shtengelov, however, insisted in an interview with the business daily Vedomosti that even though he was initially a majority owner of the mall, he now owns only a minority stake along with “many” other unnamed investors.

Shtengelov promised to pay a compensation of 3 million rubles (about $52,500) to the family of each victim.

Igor Yurgens, president of the Russian Union of Insurance Companies, told state television that individual shops were insured but the mall does not appear to have an insurance policy. Yurgens speculated that the mall did not sign an insurance contract because its fire safety features were below standards.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

6 hours ago

Markets Right Now: Dow surges 669, clawing back lost ground

The latest on developments in financial markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average surged nearly 670 points, erasing nearly half the ground it lost last week and marking the biggest gain since August 2015.

The broad gains Monday were led by technology stocks and banks, which took some of the biggest losses last week as trade tensions flared between the U.S. and China.

Investors were encouraged by signs Washington and Beijing are open to negotiating on trade.
Microsoft jumped 7.6 percent and Bank of America climbed 4.4 percent.

The Dow rose 669 points, or 2.8 percent, to 24,202.

The S&P 500 climbed 70 points, or 2.7 percent, to 2,658. The Nasdaq climbed 227 points, or 3.3 percent, to 7,220.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.84 percent.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

6 hours ago

Alabama ministry offers opportunities for families to host Ukrainian orphans

In the 20 years that Tom Benz has been doing orphan ministry in Ukraine, he has built a “bridge of faith” between the Eastern European country and his home in Alabama.

Bridges of Faith, Benz’s Clanton-based ministry, works with orphaned Ukrainian children, helping to facilitate adoptions and cultural exchange programs throughout the year.

The organization is currently looking for families to participate in its Private Hosting program, which will begin June 10. The program offers some of the orphaned children a chance taste Southern culture, faith, and life in a kind and loving home.

Many of the children are social orphans, which means their parents are still living but are unfit to care for them due to addiction, abuse, and other reasons.

“They don’t see how a husband and wife, mother and father are supposed to treat children,” Nancy Hendrix, Bridges of Faith’s Hosting Coordinator, told Yellowhammer News.

Families from Atlanta to Alabama, Iowa, and Tennessee have hosted children in the past.

“A lot of people worry about the language but they understand love. They understand safety,” Hendrix said. “They pick up our English in a couple of weeks.”

Apart from the Private Hosting program, Bridges of Faith also operates a 140-acre retreat center in Billingsley, to which it brings 3o orphans each year.

During their visits, the children experience life in Alabama as host families take them camping and to various educational sites such as the USS Alabama. They also go to Atlanta Braves games and participate in the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, along with both English and Bible lessons.

If you are interested in hosting a child, contact Nancy Hendrix at 205-586-1281

7 hours ago

Local insight must lead in Alabama’s classrooms

As a mother of two young children, I know how important it is that we get it right when it comes to education. I believe decisions about education are best made locally, so throughout my time in Congress, I have worked to implement policies that give local teachers and parents more control over making needed improvements to education for our children.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recently testified before the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education Appropriations Subcommittee, on which I am proud to serve. During the hearing, I had the opportunity to ask Secretary DeVos whether, under her leadership, the Department of Education acknowledges that the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) expressly forbids the coercion of states to adopt certain federal education standards, including Common Core.

Secretary DeVos assured me that she does acknowledge this and that the Department will continue to follow the letter and spirit of the law.

I have championed these anti-coercion measures for several years, and I’m glad to now have a partner leading the Department of Education who will work with us to ensure that Washington won’t force policy agendas into Alabama classrooms.

I appreciate Secretary DeVos for taking the time to review the Department’s priorities with our subcommittee, and I was particularly pleased to hear her response to my question. You know as well as I do that when the federal government manipulates education policy and standards, it ties the hands of school administrators, teachers, and parents in a way that is detrimental to the education of our children. We saw this firsthand in our country when No Child Left Behind (NCLB) was the law of the land and federal officials had too much control over our classrooms.

During the subcommittee hearing, I was also glad to have the opportunity to talk with Secretary DeVos about the importance of Career Technical Education (CTE) programs and ways we can continue to strengthen and improve them. In Alabama, we are fortunate to have a strong network of these programs. As of last year, Alabama’s Community College System had more than 79,000 students enrolled in CTE programs, and 70 Alabama high schools offer CTE courses with nearly 184,960 students enrolled. As our state’s economy continues to grow and add jobs, it is imperative that our students have access to programs that will prepare them to be competitive in our workforce.

It goes without saying that CTE is hugely significant to our state, and I’m pleased Secretary DeVos reaffirmed the Trump Administration’s commitment to supporting these programs all over the country. I am proud to work with the Administration to strengthen CTE, and I will continue to fight to improve our education laws with policies that are more conservative and state-centered. I am confident that local teachers and parents know how to educate the children in their communities better than bureaucrats in Washington, and I will do everything I can in Congress to empower them to be the driving force in our schools.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

7 hours ago

Bad weather hurts search for teen missing off Alabama beach

Poor weather is hindering search efforts for a Wisconsin teenager who went missing while swimming at an Alabama beach.

News outlets report the boy was swimming near Fort Morgan on Sunday when he was pulled under by a rip current. Fog and rough surf forced the U.S. Coast Guard to suspend search efforts Monday.

WALA-TV reports family member identified the missing teenager as Jevon Lemke of Reedsville, Wisconsin, who was vacationing on the Gulf Coast of Alabama.

Authorities searched in boats and by air until dark Sunday, then resumed their efforts at daybreak Monday. But low visibility kept aircraft grounded and the surf caused local firefighters to pull boats equipped with sonar devices from the water.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

