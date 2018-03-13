Alexander Shunnarah to speak at two national conferences on marketing in the legal industry
Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys, P.C.,is excited to announce that President & CEO Alexander Shunnarah has been invited to speak at two upcoming national legal conferences.
As a nationally recognized marketing expert, Shunnnarah’s perspective on marketing within the legal industry is highly respected and the talks promise to be engaging, educational and inspiring.
The conferences take place in March and April of this year in Las Vegas and Orlando, respectively.
— On Tuesday, March 20, Shunnarah will speak at John Romano’s Workhorse Seminar, which is hosted by the Florida Justice Association in Orlando, Florida. Accompanied by the firm’s managing attorney, Sara Williams, their topic is entitled “The Anatomy of a Winning Marketing Campaign for your Personal Injury Practice.” The conference has been around for 33 years and seeks to provide the best legal education to optimize attorneys’ work in civil litigation cases.
— Then, on Wednesday, April 11, Shunnarah will speak at the Mass Torts Made Perfect Spectacular Spring Conference. It is currently the largest gathering of plaintiff mass tort attorneys in the world. Speaking alongside Annesley Degaris, they will educate the 1,000 conference attendees on “Innovative Marketing Ideas for Your Practice.” Over 440 law firms will be present at the semiannual conference that takes place in Las Vegas from April 11-13.
“It is an honor to share my insight and learnings with my peers,” said Alexander Shunnarah, President and CEO of Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys, P.C. “Marketing has become a key proponent in furthering a firm’s presence in today’s culture, therefore I am happy to share my experience and takeaways.”
As a recognized leader in the legal industry for his entrepreneurship and innovative marketing strategies, Shunnarah has grown his firm’s name recognition across the Southeast.
(Image: Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys, P.C/Facebook)