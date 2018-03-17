Newest Stories

Alexander Shunnarah “Shark of The Week” Todd Buchanan appears on the Ford Faction

Todd Buchanan stopped by the Ford Faction to discuss his startup with the Shunarah Law Firm and what it means to him to work with Alexander. They joke around about Todd’s early college radio days before eventually becoming a lawyer at Colorado State University and find out what it means to truly care about your work as a lawyer.

Alabama State Legislature review for week 10 — Taylor’s Top Four

The session looks to be winding down, but we aren’t going anywhere! Here’s your recap of week 10 in the Alabama legislature.

1. General Fund budget has almost crossed its last hurdle. 

On Tuesday, the house passed the 2019 General Fund budget, which passed the Senate in February. The Montgomery Advertiser reported that it was the fastest the budget has passed in years: “‘The Clerk of the House, who’s been here 30 years, said that’s the fastest he’s seen it,’ said House Ways and Means General Fund chair Steve Clouse, R-Ozark. ‘It’s my 24th year, and I know that was the fastest.'” There are a few things in this budget that have been widely talked about this year: a pay raise for state employees, a bonus for state retirees, a funding increase for the Department of Corrections, and another increase for Medicaid.

Next steps for the budget: back to the senate, either for a concurrence vote or a conference committee, and then to Governor Ivey for a signature. The end is in sight!

2. Education Trust Fund budget is moving a little slower. 

The 2019 Education Trust Fund budget—which includes a pay raise for education employees—has had a bit of a harder time making its way through the legislature. When the proposed budget went through senate committee on Tuesday, Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), the chairman of the Senate Finance and Taxation Education Committee, responded to questions from committee members during the meeting, which lasted for over two hours. This budget only differs slightly from the one passed by the house in February. The budget passed out of senate committee on Tuesday and passed the full senate on Thursday by a 29-0 vote. Now it—just like the General Fund budget—goes back to its chamber of origin for a conference committee or a concurrence vote, and then to the governor. 

3. New requirements and regulations might soon be coming to Alabama child care facilities. 

It has been a long journey for Representative Pebblin Warren’s (D-Tuskegee) child care safety bill. After being one of the most debated bills during last year’s session and ultimately dying in the senate, a new version of the proposal came back this year. This year’s proposal is a compromise between licensing advocates and religious liberty advocates. Senator Shay Shelnutt (R-Trussville) helped to slow down the bill last week, but said he would not this week.  After spending a week in “legislative limbo,” as termed by the Montgomery Advertiser’s Brian Lyman, the bill passed the senate by a 23-4 vote. It now heads to the governor. 

4. School safety remains a hot issue this week.

Although school safety bills were thought by many as unlikely to pass this session, multiple proposals have moved in Montgomery this week. The house voted 83-6 to establish the Alabama Task Force on School Safety and Security, which would require a task force to study current Alabama education and safety laws and policies and provide recommendations to the legislature annually. Additionally, a measure passed in the senate that would allow schools to use money, previously dedicated to a state technology fund, to improve school security—including for the hiring of school resource officers. Lastly, Rep. Ainsworth’s bill that would allow trained teachers to carry guns was met with a public hearing on Wednesday and passed a house committee on Thursday, 5-4. None of these measures have been approved by both chambers yet.

You also might want to know about…

—   An amended version of the Juvenile Justice Bill (HB225) passed 69-20. API published an op-ed on juvenile justice reform you can read here.

—   Rosa Parks Day is closer to becoming a holiday. The bill was passed by senate committee this week.

—   Payday lending bill running out of time. The bill has passed the full senate, but is awaiting a committee meeting in the house.

—   A bill banning racial profiling and requiring law enforcement to report race, age, gender, and other information about drivers and officers involved in traffic stops to the attorney general’s office was approved by a house committee this week. The bill has already cleared the senate.

—   Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering might soon become a reality in Huntsville. Senator Arthur Orr’s (R-Decatur) bill that creates the school passed the senate earlier in the session and cleared a house committee this week.

—   Representative Lynn Greer’s stand your ground in church bill passed senate committee. The bill now goes to the full senate.

Taylor Dawson is director of communications for the Alabama Policy Institute, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government, and championing strong families.

Protesting students need to look at their own public education systems for those to blame

Here is my homework assignment for all the fist-clenching, gun control-demanding teenagers walking out of classrooms this week (and next week and next month) to protest school shootings:

Ask not what the rest of the country can do for your local school’s safety; ask what your local school boards and superintendents have been failing to do for you.

Chances are, the adults closest to you — those most directly responsible for your security — have been shirking their primary duties, squandering scarce resources and deflecting blame.

Yes, it’s glamorous and exciting to appear on “The Ellen Show,” rub elbows with Eminem at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, pal around with Anderson Cooper, and soak up praise and donations from George Clooney and Oprah for shouting at the NRA, Republicans and President Trump.

Sure, it’s fun to ditch your homework, parade around in “March For Our Lives” swag, and watch your Twitter mentions explode like SpaceX launches every time you indignantly accuse gun-owning moms of hating their own children.

It’s lit like Bic to be the Democrats’ new junior lobbyists, fundraisers and voter registration captains.

But when the media whirlwind dies down and the Everytown buses ship you back home, mundane realities will set in.

Negligence, incompetence and inattention to the core mission of education and ensuring students’ safety don’t just spring out of nowhere. They are not alien invaders descending upon your neighborhoods from thousands of miles of away to impose chaos and misery upon your erstwhile Edenic existence.

Take Broward County, Florida. The current superintendent, Robert Runcie, was hired to clean up encrusted corruption in the district and school board that dates back to the early 1990s and resulted in three statewide grand jury investigations in 1997, 2002 and 2011. That last report blasted “malefeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance” on the Democrat-dominated school board and within top management at the district. In fact, the grand jury concluded after probing waste, fraud and favor-trading in capital construction projects:

“The culture of misfeasance and malfeasance at the school district is so deeply ingrained, so longstanding and so severe that we believe (employees who blow the whistle) will either be subsumed into the existing culture or drummed out of the District as soon as current attention is diverted from the Board and District.”

Indeed, one former building inspector who was fired in retaliation for warning about building code violations received a $45,000 settlement from the crooked school board. One board member was convicted on extortion, wire fraud and bribery charges involving school construction. Under Runcie, an $800 million renovation bond passed by voters in 2014 for school repairs on moldy, decaying buildings has been abjectly squandered; critics have alleged more bid-rigging, lax oversight and circumvention of graft reforms passed seven years ago.

The grand jury had issued a prophetic warning: “Bad habits and corrupt practices often return when the light of inquiry is turned off.”

Five years later, the district was entangled in yet another fiscal scandal after the state auditor general determined the schools had misallocated $23 million in federal Title 1 funds for low-income students; had “failed to correct safety violations at some schools;” and “paid health insurance premiums for former employees who were ineligible and in some cases dead,” according to the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel.

When public scrutiny is diverted to red herrings and politically expedient scapegoats, feckless educrats are all too happy to participate in accountability Kabuki theater. After the Parkland, Florida, shooting last month, Runcie immediately pounced: “If we really want to do something, spend money on adding more school resource officers and law enforcement.”

What bunk. Continued profligacy is no violence prevention strategy. If school leaders can’t exhibit basic fiscal discipline and stewardship, how can they be trusted to ensure classroom discipline and physical safety?

Is it any surprise that Runcie’s social justice pandering to dismantle the “school to jailhouse pipeline” won him Obama administration accolades — while endangering the lives of children used as political pawns?

The same set of corruptocrats who were in place while cronies rigged bids for personal gain stood by while book-cookers rigged crime statistics to appease racial bean counters.

There were no district-wide walkouts and nationwide protests when Broward County parents of special-needs students were laughed at during a school board meeting as they exposed how their children had been bullied, beaten and bitten by tormentors without consequences in 2016. Nor was there a massive uproar last fall when the district acknowledged a whopping 480 incidents of alleged sexual harassment and abuse in its schools.

As a famous Chicago community organizer once quipped, “Change is hard.” Selfies with gun control armbands is easy. Cleaning your own house, district and county is hard. Junkets to D.C. are easy. Digging through audits and public records is hard. Regurgitating Mad Libs-like talking points against the NRA and Second Amendment is easy.

Go back to class and look homeward, all you young “change agents.” The faultiest faults are near, not far.

(Image: ABC News/YouTube)

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.

(Creators, Copyright 2018)

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren won’t take a DNA test because it’ll likely prove she’s lying about her Native American ancestry

On “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who President Trump often refers to as “Pocahontas,” announced that she was not going to be running for president in the year 2020.

John Roberts, who was interviewing Warren, was quick to ask her many questions about controversial topics surrounding her name. One of those being her claim that she is of Cherokee ancestry.

During the interview, Roberts mentioned that a local Massachusetts newspaper, which had endorsed Warren’s previous senate run, insisted that she “take the spit test” to put the rumors to rest.

Time and time again, Warren has been accused of lying when it comes to her heritage. Not once has Warren offered insight to her true heritage. After all, her “heritage” landed her careers at both the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard. Why would she want to spoil that? From 2010-2011 at Harvard alone, Warren received a salary of $429,981.

Warren’s 2018 senatorial opponent, Dr. V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai (I-Mass.), mailed Warren a DNA test for her birthday, but later claimed it was ‘returned to sender.’

“I’m not running for president,” Warren said.

Warren then broke off topic and began discussing how her parents were both born in Oklahoma and how her father’s family vehemently disapproved of him dating Warren’s part Native American mother.

“I know who I am because of what my mother and father told me,” said Warren. “It’s part of who I am and no one’s ever going to take that away.”

It seems as though Warren, like many other politicians, is ill-equipped in admitting her wrongdoing. She is too far gone to understand the working class in America. She claimed minority status to earn more money, which is shameful.

Like many other Americans, I see Warren for the fraud that she is. She is not working for the American people and she is allowing the state of Massachusetts to crumble under her “leadership.”

The great state of Massachusetts must work to re-elect someone else. Someone who will work for them, someone who will work to make America great, and someone who won’t lie about their heritage only to advance themselves.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and host of The Conservative Savage radio program that airs noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 101.1 WDYE in Birmingham and Huntsville.

Southern Poverty Law Center pulls three Russia-related articles after challenges to accuracy

The Southern Poverty Law Center has removed three Russia-related articles from its website following challenges to the articles’ accuracy.

The three articles all focused on drawing conspiratorial connections between anti-establishment American political figures and Russian influence operations in the United States.

The left-wing nonprofit apologized on Wednesday for a March 9 article that linked left-wing writers and activists to Russians and white nationalists. The article sparked an intense backlash from the left-wingers, who accused the SPLC of smearing them with inaccurate accusations. One of the writers, Max Blumenthal, threatened legal action before the SPLC removed that article.

The SPLC also quietly pulled two other Russia-related articles by the same author, Portland State University lecturer Alexander Reid Ross.

The two articles, one on Feb. 8 and one on Feb. 21, each focused on drawing far-reaching Russian connections in American politics. Each article has since been replaced with an editor’s note saying the “post has been removed pending further review.”

In the March 9 article, for example, the SPLC suggested that Blumenthal became a Kremlin mouthpiece as a result of attending a gala for RT, a state-owned Russian media network.

“Blumenthal,” Ross wrote, “was not as clear of a spokesperson for Kremlin geopolitics before he appeared at the same RT gala as disgraced former National Security advisor Michael Flynn and the Green Party’s Jill Stein in December 2015.”

The SPLC did not return The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The SPLC has consistently courted controversy by labeling conservatives figures as “extremists” and conservative organizations as “hate groups.”

In October 2014, the SPLC labeled neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson, who is now the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), an “extremist” for his conservative political beliefs. After an intense backlash, the SPLC apologized to Dr. Carson four months later and retracted the accusation.

Floyd Lee Corkins, who opened fire at the Family Research Center (FRC) in 2012, said he targeted the FRC because the SPLC listed them as a “hate group.” The SPLC continues to label the FRC a “hate group” to this day.

The SPLC is helping YouTube police content on its platform, as part of YouTube’s “Trusted Flagger” program, The Daily Caller revealed last month. Following TheDC’s exclusive report, the SPLC confirmed their role in the program.

 

(Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.)

Alabama GOP Chair Terry Lathan tears into Hilary Clinton’s comments about “married white women”

Alabama Republican Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan called into the Ford Faction on Friday to talk about how Hillary Clinton now blames her defeat on “married, white women” who feel “pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.”

