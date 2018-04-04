Newest Stories

1 hour ago

Alabama’s Saban: The show will go on despite LeBron James complaint

Alabama coach Nick Saban isn’t scrapping a program that drew a complaint from LeBron James.

And James isn’t backing down, either.

On Monday, a representative for James sent a letter on his behalf to Alabama, claiming the Crimson Tide’s “Shop Talk” trailer uses “ideas, concepts and format” from a program on the digital media platform the Cavaliers’ superstar co-founded.
Last year, James’ “Uninterrupted” aired “The Shop,” where the three-time NBA champion, Golden State forward Draymond Green and others talk in a barber shop.

Saban said he didn’t know about James’ show, and contends the concept isn’t new.

“I think LeBron James is a great player,” Saban said. “There’s been at least 20 barbershop-type things I’ve seen. I didn’t even know he had one. I’m sorry anybody could be offended by something we were just trying to have fun with. I enjoyed it and we’re going to continue to do it.”

Alabama released a trailer on Twitter for “Shop Talk” showing Saban and NFL receiver Julio Jones in a barber shop setting. “Uninterrupted” sent a letter to Alabama, citing concerns over copyright infringement and intellectual property.

Following Tuesday’s win over Toronto in Cleveland, James was told about Saban’s stance.

“That’s exactly what I would think he would say,” James said. “I built “Uninterrupted” for a reason and for us athletes to have a platform to be able to speak about whatever we want to talk about. I respect him as a coach, but I’ll be damned if I’ll allow someone to use our platform or try to do the same thing we’re doing and just think it’s OK.

“The lawyers will figure it out.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

6 mins ago

Robert Bentley grand jury ends with request to boost Alabama state law

A grand jury has closed an investigation surrounding Gov. Robert Bentley and others without new indictments, but with an urging to strengthen the state ethics law.

According to a grand jury report given to reporters Wednesday, the grand jury did not indict any additional individuals. Panel members said they found “serious concerns about current state law that hinder successful prosecution.”

Among the problems, jurors said the state ethics law covers spouses, but not romantic relationships.

Bentley faced an ethics investigation and an impeachment push amid accusations of an affair with a former top staffer.

The announcement from special prosecutor Ellen Brooks came almost one year after Bentley stepped down and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance violations.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

36 mins ago

Retired military police officer Todd Rauch talks about being wounded in Iraq and how he wants to continue serving with his run for the Alabama State House of Representatives.

Todd Rauch grew up in a small town in Illinois. After high school he joined the United States Army. Following in the footsteps of his uncle, Rauch set out to become a military police officer. While on deployment in Iraq his life took a dramatic turn. Rauch was wounded in the arm and shoulder by a remotely-detonated mortar round. After 12 grueling surgeries, doctors were able to save his limbs, but his career in the Army came to an end.

Following retirement he attended Auburn University and made Lee County his home. Today Rauch spends his days helping other military veterans and focuses on issues that impact his community and Alabama. After attending multiple city council and county commission meetings throughout the state of Alabama, he became frustrated by the lack of engagement from elected officials. It was that frustration that led Rauch to launch a campaign for the Alabama House of Representatives in District 38, which covers parts of Lee and Chambers County.

For more on Todd Rauch visit ToddRauchForAlabama.com on Facebook
Warrior Wednesday: @WarriorWednesday
Scott Chambers: @ScottChambers

Sponsored by Xtreme Concepts and FrogFuel the Warrior Wednesday Podcast features the stories of American servicemen and women. It is hosted by Scott Chambers of Yellowhammer Radio. Check out the Warrior Wednesday website and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

2 hours ago

Inside the statehouse

Republicans took control of federal offices and presidential races in 1964 in Alabama. It was referred to as the Goldwater Landslide. The Baxley-Graddick fiasco in 1986 was the game changer for governor. In the last 32 years there have been eight governor’s races. Republicans have won all of them, with one exception. Don Siegelman was an interloper in 1998.

During that same period, Alabamians have elected all Republicans to every secondary, statewide office. There are six secondary constitutional offices. All six are held by Republicans. There are nine justices on the State Supreme Court. There are also 10 judges on the Civil and Criminal Courts of Appeals. These 19 judges are all Republicans. If you add the three seats on the PSC to this list and include the Governor, that is 29 state offices. All 29 are held by Republicans.

In addition, we have seven seats in Congress. Six-out- of-seven of our Congressional members are Republicans. Folks, that makes us a pretty Republican state.

However, inexplicably it was only eight years ago in 2010 that our state legislature changed from Democratic controlled to majority Republican. When it changed it really changed drastically. The final coup de gras was probably caused by the National Democrats electing Barack Obama president.

As I sat on television analyzing the dramatic results in 2010, it became obvious to me that the seismic avalanche of voting Republican for legislative seats was erupting in North Alabama and especially the Tennessee Valley. This area of the state had continued to elect Democrats to state legislative seats. It was the last bastion of white Democratic voters. This allegiance and loyalty was dating back to FDR and the New Deal. However, the election of Obama changed all that
loyalty that these voters and their grandparents had to their longstanding Democratic affinity for local and legislative candidates.

The Republican legislative leadership led by former Speaker Mike Hubbard, claimed credit for this Republican tidal wave engulfing and changing the Legislature. They did field good candidates; however, it was Barack Obama that put the final nail in the Democratic coffin in Alabama. Race and religion have always driven the vote in the Heart of Dixie.

The southern two-thirds of the state had incrementally begun voting for GOP legislative candidates, especially in suburban districts. However, the northern tier of the state voted Republican with a vengeance, and it looks like they are not turning back.

Regardless of the reason our legislature is not only majority Republican, it is super majority Republican. That means that over two-thirds of the members of the State Senate and State House are Republican.

The Democrats are buoyed by Doug Jones historic victory in a Special U.S. Senate election in December. They have enthusiastically fielded a large slate of candidates for the Legislature.

Democrats believe that Jones’ win in suburban areas, especially Jefferson and Mobile, can be duplicated this year.

That is doubtful. The Jones victory was an anomaly and an isolated dislike for Roy Moore. The Republicans will return with their majorities and more than likely their lock on a super majority.

Incumbency is a powerful advantage and most of the incumbents are Republicans.

A good many of the State Senate’s most powerful members are unopposed for reelection.

Included in this list of incumbent State Senators who have been reelected by acclamation are veteran Senate Leader and Rules Chairman, Jabo Waggoner, R-Vestavia, Senate Majority Leader, Greg Reed, R-Jasper, respected veteran Jimmy Holley, R-Coffee, Senator Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, Senator Clay Scofield, R-Marshall, Senator Shay Shelnutt, R-Gardendale, Senator Clyde Chambliss, R-Autauga.

Republican Senate leaders, Del Marsh, R-Calhoun, Jim McClendon, R-St. Clair, Steve Livingston, R- Scottsboro, only have taken opposition in the Republican primary and no Democratic opponent.

Republican Senators, Cam Ward, R-Alabaster and Tom Whatley, R-Lee, only have token Democratic opponents in very Republican districts.

On the Democratic side, veteran State Senators, Rodger Smitherman, Priscilla Dunn, Bobby Singleton, and Billy Beasley are running unopposed. Senator Hank Sanders of Selma, the longest serving member of the Alabama Senate decided to not seek a 10th term. Senator Sanders has become an icon in Alabama political history. He will be replaced by another Democrat, probably his daughter.

Longtime Democratic House members Marcel Black, D-Tuscumbia, and Richard Lindsey, D-Centre, are retiring and Johnny Mack Morrow, D-Red Bay, and Craig Ford, D-Gadsden, are leaving the House to run for the Senate. They are the last four white male Democrats in the House of Representatives. That leaves one white Democrat in the House, Elaine Beech, D-Chatom, and there will be one white Democrat in the Senate, Billy Beasley, D-Clayton. These two white Democrats will be dinosaurs in the legislature.

See you next week.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

2 hours ago

Reedsville teen presumed drowned in Alabama

The search for a Wisconsin teen swept away in a rip current while swimming off the coast of Fort Morgan, Alabama has ended with no sign of the boy.

The Fort Morgan Fire Department says the search for 17-year-old Jevon Lemke, of Reedsville, is over, but that authorities will patrol the beach where the teen disappeared.

Lemke disappeared March 25 while vacationing with his family. The Reedsville High School junior was trying to rescue his father, Chris Lemke, and his stepmother, Carrie Lemke, from the same rip current when he was pulled under. Another person on the beach was able to help the couple to shore, but Jevon was swept further away.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Did Alabama’s leaders fail to explain why Alabama’s ethics law needed to be tweaked?

In the last session of the quadrennium, before an election, the Alabama Legislature passed a law changing the ethics rules for economic developers, which was supported by Alabama’s Attorney General Steve Marshall.  Opinion columnists in Alabama’s political press have declared “Alabama politicians aren’t even trying to hide the corruption anymore“, “The fat cats win. Ethical government loses.”, and stated that “you don’t have to break the law when you’re the one who makes the law”, all of which is untrue.

But, this isn’t about the authors of those opinion pieces, and Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh acknowledged a failure by the authors and supporters of this fix to refute these absurd notions. That failure of messaging on this bill has created a golden opportunity for Alabama Democrats and their media outlets. The real explanation is far less nefarious, as explained by Marsh on the radio this morning:

“There are many times, at the state level, that projects are under consideration that they don’t even disclose to me as the Pro Tem of the Senate. Because they have given agreements to these people looking at the state of Alabama that they will keep extremely quiet until a decision is made.”

Why this matters: To be clear, no developers were registering as lobbyists. This codified into law what was being done in practice. The fear was, the way the ethics law was written, it could have required they do so in the future which would hamper Alabama’s ability to attract manufacturing and retail development, and the jobs that come with those programs. Other states were using this to compete against Alabama. The real world impact of not changing this law would be less economic development in the state, fewer jobs, and a happy liberal media. The ethics bill was fixed by this bill, not broken by it, anyone telling you otherwise has probably been lying to you about other things as well.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 AM weekdays on WVNN in Huntsville.

